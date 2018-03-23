12-week ‘transformation’: Week 11: It’s the final countdown

The end is nigh, with only eight days of my transformation programme left.

The hard work is (mainly) done, and now it’s down to me to keep on track until next Saturday.

I had my second last weigh in yesterday morning, and I hit one of the targets I set with Danny - I’ve lost one stone.

To be honest, I didn’t think it would happen, as I’ve not been weight focused for quite some time.

But it is great motivation now to see what I was able to achieve in just over 10 weeks of the plan.

Over the last 10 weeks I really have pushed the boundaries of “balance”.

Saying as we’re all friends here, I can admit that I haven’t stuck to the plan 100%. I’d say 95.5% roughly, with maybe a two or three days where I was over my calorie allowance.

For adherence to any sort of plan, balance is vital. I’ve managed to have a five-day city break, a weekend away, several events and a night out in the space of the last 10 weeks. I haven’t felt like I was depriving myself of anything, apart from a couple of bad weeks adjusting to a drop in calories.

I think that losing a stone, a lot of inches and changing my physique in 10 weeks while still enjoying life is a good template for anyone, and can show that you don’t have to be miserable if you want to make a change.

There are a lot of unrealistic programmes out there, offering drastic results in a short time frame, but I’m not sure if that is maintainable in the long run.

For me, this is a lifestyle change, and I plan to continue with my training and diet afterwards. I knew I was in safe hands at UTurn fitness as Danny has numerous clients who have maintained their results.

My knee injury hasn’t improved since last week, so I’m back to walking as much as I can, and adapting my weight training. Danny has cut my calories again to try and compensate for not being able to do high intensity exercise, it’s tough, but it’s only eight more days!

Danny has been a massive help in working around the injury during sessions, and although I’m feeling a bit frustrated that I can’t get involved in Bootcamp or HIIT sessions, I’ve found alternatives in additional weight training or intervals on the spin bike. Next week will be a bit easier as spin classes start at UTurn Fitness, and I’ll have no excuse for missing cardio.

To launch the classes, Danny is holding a special fundraiser for Foyle Search & Rescue on Monday evening.

A live DJ will be at the unit for spin and bootcamp classes. Bootcamp is free of charge, but donations are welcome.

