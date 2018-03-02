12 Week Transformation: Week eight - making it work in bad weather

It’s hard to get motivated in that weather, isn’t it?

We seem to have stepped back into December in the last few days, but with the finish line fast approaching, I haven’t been able to let it stall my progress.

Extra layers are most definitely needed, and I have changed my diet up to more “comfort” style food, which is still within my calorie allowance for the day.

It was quite easy to stay on track last weekend when we weren’t in a winter wonderland, with a lovely dinner booked for Saturday evening followed by the cinema. I also managed a monster walk on Saturday morning with a few coffee stops, and then made the most of the sunshine on Sunday by making my way from Moville to Greencastle along the shore walk.

I thought the increase in cardio and steps would be a massive task, but I’m actually enjoying it, and will probably keep it up after the transformation finishes.

On Monday evening we had photographer Rodi Jeerasoo at U-Turn Fitness to take some promotional photos for the gym, and to meet the people who are taking part in the photoshoot.

Rodi took some shots of me training, and I’m delighted with the photos. I have ended up extremely sore though from the extra reps needed to get the perfect shot!

The bad weather this week could have been the perfect excuse for not going to the gym, or for having a sneaky chinese or (big) bar of chocolate.

But I perservered, and instead of venturing outside in the mornings for my extra cardio, I hopped on the exercise bike at home for 40 minutes each morning.

It may well be the most noisy, rickety exercise bike going, but it still gets my legs moving each day!

Lunchtime steps have been a bit of a problem, because even with a giant coat, thermal gloves and a scarf, it is absolutely freezing and inside is much more appealing.

Wednesday evening I finished off my 15,000 steps on the treadmill in PureGym, where I realised that treadmill steps actually feel like they take about 10 times longer than outdoor steps.

Food and training wise I have been really happy all week, which probably means changes are on the horizon with the final photoshoot fast approaching, but I’m ready to take on the challenge!

