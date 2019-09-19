16 things we could do in Derry in the 1990s but can't do now
Derry in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly place we have today.
Here are a selection of things you could do in Derry in the 1990s but can't do now.
1. Wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre
I can still hear that siren - no Derry summer was complete in the 1990s without a visit to Lisnagelvin where the wave machine separated the brave from the not so brave.
2. Visit a pet shop on Shipquay Street
You're showing your age if you remember the pet shop in off Shipquay Street beside Squires (now Sugar) nightclub. For a few years during the 1990s you could still buy fish, guinea pigs, birds and rabbits there.
3. Not have you're entire night out documented on social media
Facebook and Twitter didn't even exist back in the 1990s so you didn't have to worry photos appearing from nowhere. Nowadays, you can't move for fear of someone sticking your bake up on social media.
4. Go to Squires Night Club
Now Sugar, Squires was the place to be back in the 1990s and your night out was never complete until you nipped across the road after closing time for a burger and a bag of chips in Wheelers.
