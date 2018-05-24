Appreciation: Annie Doherty (nee McVeigh) - “In the eyes of everyone who knew her, she really was superwoman.’

Annie Doherty, nee McVeigh, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital last Friday, May 18.

The 93-years-old was born in Nelson Street on December 21, 1924, to Annie and James McVeigh.

The third youngest of seven children, Annie was pre-deceased by her brothers Willie and Jackie, and sisters May, Rita, Lily and Bridie.

In 1944, Annie married Cathal Doherty, and one year later their eldest son Liam was born. They made the move from Nelson Street to Central Drive in 1952, and raised their 15 children there.

In total, Annie had 19 pregnancies, and 15 - four girls, and 11 boys, survived.

Her husband Cathal passed away in 1983, and sadly, her children Lily, Hughie, Martin, Jim and Jackie also pre-deceased their mother.

Annie is survived by her children Liam, Frankie, Mary, Brian, Noel, Charlie, Noreen, Bridie, Pat and Tony, and her granchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

In total, Annie has over 100 descendants, and it was evident from the massive outpouring of grief and tributes paid to her in the past week how much of a special woman she was, and how large the family connection is.

Annie was a woman who loved life, and had a smile for everyone she met.

She had an active social life, with a love of ballorrom dancing and singing.

She also visited the Cosy Club several times per week, and was a member of the Harmony Singers until she was 89.

She travelled the world in her 93 years, and loved holidays.

She even made the trip to New York aged 88 for her granddaughter’s wedding.

Annie was always on her feet and busy up until 10 months ago when her health deteriorated, but even then she kept a positive outlook on life, and always kept her faith.

Annie Doherty was a fiercely indpenednt women, with a great love for her family and friends.

In the eyes of everyone who knew her, she really was ‘super woman.’