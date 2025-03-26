Beauty expert reveals must-have beauty products "I can’t live without” - up to 74% off in the Amazon sale | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Amazon spring sale now includes some of my favourite beauty products of all time.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a beauty writer, it’s my job to test the latest trending beauty products and discover which ones are truly worth your money. But even I have a select few favourites I always come back to—especially when they’re on offer.

Right now, my top five beauty staples are discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale. I’ve tried countless alternatives, but these are the holy grails I swear by to consistently achieve amazing results and keep my routine flawless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28% off ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer £127.99 | Amazon

We all love a good hairdryer but my ghd Helios has been a firm favourite for years. When my first one died after about nine years, I rushed out to buy a new one immediately. It’s lightweight and dries hair super fast. It also features a cool-shit button to perfectly set your hairstyle.

29% off COLOR WOW Color Security Shampoo £15.25 and 43% off COLOR WOW Color Security Conditioner £11.02 | Amazon

Color Wow is a relatively new haircare brand and I often get asked “is it any good?’ Absolutely! I have been using these products for a while now and what I love most is that they are ‘clean’ products so they don’t leave any residue on your hair. My hair always feels fresh and never flat the perfect duo for ultimate ‘Wow’ hair.

43% off Rimmel Lasting Finish 35Hr Foundation £6.31 | Amazon

The OG full-coverage foundation is one of the best. I admit I do use two foundations - my expensive Estee Lauder Double wear is for weekends and nights out and my Rimmel foundation is for everyday use. This budget-friendly product provides full coverage, making it perfect for mornings when my skin and under-eyes need a boost.

61% off St.Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse £12.89 | Amazon

The best advice I was ever given was ‘if you're having a bad day, apply fake tan.’ It may not solve all your problems but it will make you feel a hell of a lot better. The St Tropez tan develops in 1 to 3 hours so you don't have to wait all night for beautiful sun-kissed skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

74% off Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum for Women 100ml Spray £10.59 | Amazon

Someone bought me this SJP perfume as a gift for my birthday many, many years ago and I can remember being absolutely thrilled with it. It has a floral-feminine scent and as a huge fan of Sex and The City it made me feel like I was the Carrie Bradshaw. It’s now one of my signature perfumes I ask for every birthday.

There are so many amazing beauty products in the Amazon Spring Sale right now but these are just a few of my must-haves that I can’t live without.

NationalWorld

Enjoy a 10% discount on all beauty treatments when you book through Treatwell! Click here for the exclusive offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now