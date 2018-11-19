Cara Dillon brings her Christmas show to Derry

Dungiven songstress Cara Dillon will kick off her special Christmas ‘Upon A Winter’s Night’ tour later this month in Derry.

Cara and her band will take to the stage in the Millennium Forum on Friday, November 30, for the second year of the show.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Cara said last year’s show in the Millennium Forum was “really special.”

“I wanted to do the first night somewhere I felt really at home and comfortable. The Forum is a really beautiful place to play.

“We had a great crowd. It’s a great place to sing and the band love it. We’re all very excited.”

Cara said that ‘Upon A Winter’s Night’ is a “bit more of a spiritual album” which captures the true magic of Christmas.

“Since I had children, I wanted to make an album that captured the magic of Christmas again.

“A bit more reverend, and it’s a bit more of a spiritual album I suppose.

“I found that every time I was out shopping at Christmas time lots of songs that didn’t capture the spirit of the true meaning of Christmas.

“I just felt that I wanted my children to grow up knowing the Christmas story, and what it’s really about.

“When I started looking there seemed to be very few concerts you could go to or albums you could listen to that would convey that. That’s how it all started. We made the album and they did the first tour. It was so successful that we rebooked it to do the same venues,” she said.

Fans can expect traditional Christmas songs such as Oh Holy Night, as well as the songs from the album which Cara says, “capture the true meaning of Christmas.”

Cara explained that her children joined in and really enjoyed the songs when they were being recorded. “They were really interested in it. It’s great they were enthusiastic about it, i thought it was a good sign that we were doing the right thing.

There’s much more to Christmas, and consumerism at the minute has gone a bit crazy. We have to bring it back a bit and remember what it’s all about,” she added.

Tickets are now on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office.