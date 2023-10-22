Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new five-year warranty is offered on petrol or diesel cars up to 42 months old that have covered less than 60,000 miles, or EV/PHEV/Hybrid vehicles up to 36 months old with a maximum of up to 60,000 miles.

Any cars that don’t meet the criteria are eligible for a 12-month warranty, with the option to buy extended packages. The cars are subject to a multi-point condition check and independent history and mileage check to ensure the highest levels of quality.

Along with comprehensive warranty, all electric cars sold within the new warranty scheme come supplied with a Battery Health Certificate as well as 12 months’ roadside assistance included.

The new Clio E-Tech full hybrid

To maintain the warranty cover, the cars must undergo an annual health check by an authorised Hyundai retailer to unlock the next 12 months of warranty cover.

There is no mileage restriction for petrol and diesel vehicles but EV/PHEV/Hybrid cars have a 100,000-mile cap during the warranty period.

The purchase is covered by drive away insurance, a 30-day /1,000-mile exchange agreement, flexible finance solutions, and a guaranteed trade-in offer.

Renault is headlining its autumn offer with the new Clio TCe 90, powered by a three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a given mileage of 54.3mpg.

The KiaXCeed 1.5T GDi

Priced from £17,795, it is £1,300 cheaper than the model it replaces, with Renault claiming that it is up to £3,000 less than its direct competitors.

As an added bonus, industry specialists CAP have calculated that the new Clio TCe 90 will retain up to 58% of its value after 3 years/30,000 miles.

Another Clio option is the new E-Tech full hybrid model, with a CO2 figure of 96g/km and up to 67.3mpg (WLTP) providing a range of up to 550 miles. This petrol/electric version is available on Personal Contract Hire at £229 per month.

All models in the Renault passenger car range are now available on 7.9% APR representative PCP, with a deposit contribution of up to £2,500 on selected versions. The offers are available now until 3 January 2024.

The KiaNiroEV-364.8kWh

The Megane E-Tech 100% electric is also available with 0% APR PCP over 3 years for all orders placed during October with a minimum 20% deposit on selected stock.

In addition, existing Renault finance customers may qualify for an additional £1,500 or Free of Charge Mobilize Home Charger towards a new Megane E-Tech 100% electric when financed through Mobilize Financial Services.

Kia’s temptation is based on finance deposit contributions to new and returning customers. Savings include £2,500 on a XCeed (petrol) or £2,000 on a XCeed PHEV.

Customers can save £1,500 on a new Stonic, Soul EV, Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, ProCeed, or Sportage (petrol and HEV). A £1,000 deposit saving can be had on a Picanto or Niro HEV.

The 2021 Hyundai IONIQ5