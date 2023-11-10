Validated by recent reports by used car buying platform, ‘Auto Trader’, the average used car is currently priced at £17,736, according to the firm’s Retail Price Index. These prices are 36 per cent above the same period in 2021, and 45 per cent above pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

This steep escalation in upfront costs for purchasing a used car highlights the fact that it’s becoming increasingly vital to consider investing in a warranty that can offer much-needed protection and financial security should anything go wrong.

An investigation by ‘Warrantywise’ in conjunction with ‘YouGov’ found that the majority of drivers expressed concerns about their older car going wrong and breaking down more often. Despite this, the poll of over 2,000 used car owners revealed that 78 per cent – nearly eight in ten people –don’t protect their car with an extended, used car-specific warranty. With the challenging economic climate, the used car industry has been forced to follow suit and increase its prices, with parts up 9.3 per cent on average from 2022 and labour rates up an average of 4.2 per cent in the same period.

However, to offset rising prices, Dacia is offering a new car for well below the now average price of a used car. The Dacia Sandero has established itself as one of the best value cars on the market and is available via the company’s 48-month, 6.9% APR Representative PCP offer. Expression and Extreme versions also come with the bonus of a £500 deposit contribution, with monthly PCP payments from £166 per month. The offer is available on both the standard model and higher trimmed Stepway version, and is available through to January 3 next year.

The price of used cars have risen considerably.

For an extended range, Sandero customers can enjoy the benefits of driving a bi-fuel version following a deposit of £1,923 and then a monthly payment of £166 to get behind the wheel of the well-equipped Essential TCe 100 Bi-Fuel with its advanced dual petrol/LPG drivetrain.

Volkswagen is encouraging trouble-free motoring for older cars with the Volkswagen Winter Sale, running throughout November. For the first time the company is offering 25 per cent off the normal price of a Volkswagen service plan – which now also includes electric Volkswagens for the first time – and 25 per cent off its ‘All-in’ plan, which adds warranty, roadside assistance and MoT overview to normal servicing.

The service plans are a simple way to keep on top of the costs and dates for scheduled work. Different plans are available for different models and for cars of various ages, right up to 15 years old. Customers can pay up front or spread payments over several months. The monthly payments in the Winter Sale start from as little as £11.25. All work is carried out by Volkswagen-trained technicians, using original parts covered by a two-year warranty. All services are recorded on vehicle histories, making them easier to sell in the future and ensuring the highest possible trade-in values.

