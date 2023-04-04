For the mild hybrid diesel expansion in the SX-60 range, the driving force is an all new 3.3 litre, in-line straight-six with a choice of output through its 8-speed automatic transmission to rear wheels or all-wheel drive. Interestingly, new materials and design advancements mean that the engine is no heavier than the 4-cylinder diesel used in other Mazda ranges. In addition, the innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, achieving a thermal efficiency of over 40%.

With the hybrid petrol models introducing the SX-60 last year, the styling remains identical with only trim and wheel detailing indicating the specification of the three-step choice. Range opening model is the Exclusive-Line, available only in rear wheel drive while the mid and upper specification levels of Homura and Takumi are both all-wheel drive.

For the two-wheel drive Exclusive-Line model, engine output is 200ps offering a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds and a given top speed of 132mph. In the case of the all-wheel drive models engine output is raised to 254ps, giving a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds and a minimal rise in top speed to 136mph.

Mazda_CX-60.

Both power outputs benefit from the smooth engine, its straight-six balance offering little sound intrusion into the cabin, allowing a pleasant exhaust note to dominate increasing revs. On road, the higher torque figure of 550Nm coupled to all-wheel drive in the Homura and Takumi trim levels offers smoother and more assertive progress to set their dominance over the two-wheel drive model.

All versions benefit from a well-insulated suspension, proving its mettle on some seriously potholed roads on the extensive test routes. Good steering feel and confident stopping on all-round 328mm brake discs add to the driving confidence on this, the largest vehicle currently offered by Mazda.

The interior confirms the prestige positioning of the CX-60 range with generous cabin space, and in the first two trim levels an excellent durable finish using quality materials. Mazda has made much of its hands-on developing of the exterior panelling with stylists working directly on clay sections. It has gone further in what appears to be an Arts and Crafts renaissance with the traditional Japanese hanging stitching in the dash covering of the top trim Takumi model along with hand finished maple inlay panels.

For Mazda, the hybrid diesel is a necessary solution for different market requirements, including high mileage users and towing, with all options having a 2,500kg trailer limit. In terms of economy, the rear wheel drive model has a combined fuel consumption of 56.5mpg with a CO2 emissions of 129g/km. The all-wheel drive model has a combined fuel consumption of 54mpg, with a CO2 emissions of 139g/km.

Mazda_CX-60

Pricing opens at £42,990 rising to £50,730 for the top Takumi version. In addition, a Comfort Pack is available at £1,400 and a Convenience and Driver’s Assistance Pack at £1,900. All models are covered by Mazda’s comprehensive 3-year / 60,000 mile warranty.

Mazda_CX-60