Its compact design allows it to be placed neatly alongside the generator and high-output motor in the engine bay maintaining the 17.8kWh battery to provide a total range of over 400 miles. The vehicle has a charged range of 53 miles pure electric before the engine cuts in as a generator to maintain electric-only drive to the front wheels. In terms of power output, the package is rated at 125kW / 170ps with up to 260Nm of torque. Optional drive modes of Normal, EV, and Charge allow for appropriate power management, with a given 0-62mph time of 9.1 seconds and a top speed of 87mph.

On road, and fully charged, there is a quiet departure with a controlled throttle response safely accessing the required speed. With this set-up there is no mechanical transfer to the drive output as the rotary engine cuts in to act as a generator to maintain electric drive. There is negligible sound intrusion from the engine with the output seamlessly maintained. However, on returning from a long journey with plug in charge depleted, the petrol engine becomes more noticeable. Controls are appropriately weighted with brakes providing excellent response in managing the vehicle’s weighty two and a quarter tonnes.

For the occupants, the cabin shares its quality finish and appointments with Mazda’s premium ranges, and even in this mid-range Exclusive-Line trim displays an excellence of clean design and quality materials. Clear white on black analogue instruments are supplemented with the head-up display projecting speed and sat nav information.

Access reflects that of the RX-8 sports car with both side doors opening to reveal pillarless access. While this would be of benefit to parents with young children in accessing child seats, it does have its problems in requiring the front door to be opened first to gain access to the interior handle for the rear door. It works well in clear space, but restricts the wider access in close side by side parking. As the traditional ‘B’ post with seatbelt mechanism is an integral part of the rear door, its bulk also hinders over the shoulder glances when merging with main carriageway traffic.

In terms of living with a plug-in hybrid, this new addition is compatible with both AC and rapid DC charging. 2-phase AC home charging takes around 4 hours 50mins, while DC rapid charging is completed in around 25 minutes, taking it to its 53 mile pure electric range.

Equipment wise, the mid-range Exclusive Line offers the best choice in relation to the increased premium to move to a higher trim level. Standard items include LED headlights, and all round parking sensors with rear view camera. A full range of ADAS driver support technologies is also standard.

