Introduced in 2020, the model has received significant upgrades including a larger 48v battery and a steering column that is now adjustable for both reach and rake. The 1.4 litre Boosterjet engine is now supported by the upgraded battery and provides a higher level of torque with 235Nm available from just under 2,000rpm to 3,500rpm. At low revs it supplements the turbo for initial smoother response while also contributing to reduced fuel costs and lower CO2 emissions.

In appearance, the Sport successfully augments the lines of the standard model into a more assertive presence with dedicated front and rear bumpers and the addition of larger 17-inch wheels and featured twin tailpipes.

The turbocharged engine is rated at 129PS at 5,500rpm with the now increased torque figure making a significant improvement to performance. Weighing in at 1025 kg, the new model can see 60mph from rest in a shade under 9.0 seconds with the potential to top 130mph.

The Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid.

On road, and the power is smoothly delivered, the 6-speed manual gearbox slicing through the ratios with short throws. A firm suspension maintains composure for the car, but can unsettle the occupants over poorer surfaces, despite the supportive front seats. An enticing exhaust note may be absent, but the relatively subdued sound would probably be better appreciated over long term daily use. And this is part of the appeal of the car – its balance of performance and refinement, which does not take it into the road burning hot hatch category but endows it with a useful compromise that gives the owner a practical and enjoyable driving experience of fast transport for daily use.

For the occupants there is a mildly sporting interior with figure hugging high-back sports seats and dark upholstery highlighted in red stitching. Trim detailing is also picked out in red on the dashboard, central console and door panels.

Twin analogue instruments follow the current industry standard with a digital information panel in-between as well as the infotainment screen low set in the central console stack. Traditional features like the manual handbrake are retained but there is a comprehensive list of ADAS safety technologies. These include advanced forward detection system, lane departure correction, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and full LED headlights.

Unlike some competitive models, the new Swift is a full 5-seater with improved cabin space and a boot volume of 265 litres. Although the new model is only offered in 5-door guise, the rear door handles are neatly disguised in the upper door to blend into the 'C' pillar.

