Producing the same 164PS as the earlier 2.5 litre unit and with 360Nm of torque availability, drive via the 6-speed automatic transmission returns a 0-62mph time of 13.0 seconds with a potential top speed of 112mph.

This ultimate specification has a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems including Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning and Prevention. As with all models in the range, it also has the standard provision of Blind Spot Monitor, Emergency Lane Keeping, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with rear parking sensors.

On road, and it is important to remember that Isuzu regard the D-Max as a vehicle “For those who work in acres, not hours.” The new smaller engine is more refined than the original unit, but its primary function is as a reliable workhorse. The 6-speed automatic gearbox is worth the £1,500 premium, and tackles the challenge well, relieving the driver of gear selection and allowing for a focus on difficult terrain. Drive choices can be selected ‘on the fly’, providing two- and four-wheel drive as well as low ratio four-wheel drive. Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control are standard on all variants as is Trailer Sway Control on this four-wheel drive model.

New look Isuzu D-MaxV Cross1.

Driving only with an empty load box, ride remains smooth with secure cornering and an overall more car-like response than its predecessor. Speed sensitive steering is light at lower speeds with an excellent lock of 12.5 metres for tight manoeuvring, aided by front and rear parking sensors. A rear diff lock is now also standard. As all variants of the Isuzu D-Max weigh under 2,040kg, they have the advantage of being subject to normal passenger car speed limits.

While the range starts with a good level of specification, this V-Cross offers heated front seats and power adjustment on the driver’s. Instrumentation is clear white graphics on black dials with a 4.2-inch multi-information display between the speedometer and rev counter. At night, automatic LED headlights with high beam assist provide excellent spread and range while front fog lights also feature on this trim.

Occupant safety is also well catered for with height adjustable seatbelts and dual front, side, and curtain airbags on all models. This latest Double Cab model also gets a driver’s knee airbag and a centre airbag between the front seats.

