Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: Test driving the Kia ProCeed GT-Line S

In appearance, the latest addition departs from the upright lines of the other family members and is overall lower and leaner with a coupé style rear end treatment justifying the GT badging across all models.

Review choice is the highest trim of the 1.5 litre range, in GT-Line S specification. The all-new turbo engine is rated at 158bhp with maximum torque of 253Nm at 1500-3500rpm. Driving the front wheels through a 7-speed automatic gearbox, acceleration from rest to 60mph takes 8.8 seconds with a given top speed of 130mph.

On road, and the engine responds well, but requires a definite step-up into the operative torque band above 2,000rpm to guarantee a smooth response. However, once on the move the 7-speed automatic steps competently through the ratios with the option of a one-touch 'sport' setting noticeably upping the enthusiasm through the gears. The car is also fitted with Kia's 'Torque Vectoring by Braking' technology, an electronic driver support feature which applies braking to the inside wheels to reduce understeer around corners.

Kia ProCeed GT-Line S.

The car clearly has sporting aspirations, aimed at the younger owner, with a firm suspension set-up unique to the ProCeed range. Steering is electrically assisted and light to the touch, while all-round fully independent suspension and lower ride height than the other Ceed family members provides competent handling and good feel.

Instrumentation is clearly presented in the driver's binnacle, and a nicely sculpted steering wheel provides comfortable grip. However, the coupé-like angle of the rear window restricts distance vision in the interior mirror and greater use has to be made of the door mirrors to keep tabs on following traffic. Manoeuvring is aided by rear parking sensors and rear view camera while all models across the ProCeed line-up feature a full complement of active safety packages.

For the occupants, there is adequate provision for comfortable long distance travel for five adults, with a front opening section on the panoramic sunroof.

Upholstery is a cloth / leather mix in black, relieved with bold red stitching, and the heated front seats offer excellent all-round support with a 'GT' emblem also highlighted in red stitching on the seat backs. Main instruments are classic analogue, changing colour in ‘Sport’ setting. The dash layout is dominated by the central 10.25inch infotainment touchscreen and has smartphone compatibility as well as Kia Connected Services featuring TomTom Live.

Kia ProCeed GT-Line S interior.

For luggage, a wide opening tailgate provides excellent access over a low sill, while the 594 litre boot can be extended with the 60:40 split folding rear seats. Underneath the boot floor, there is a range of oddment storage pockets for smaller items.