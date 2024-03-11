Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although both power outputs use the proven 1.5 litre three cylinder engine, performance enhancements come from the management of the hybrid support system. In the GR Sport the twin electric motor / generators see an increase from 59kW to 62kW, taking the combined output to 129bhp. More importantly, maximum torque from the electric motor is increased by 30% to 185Nm, with initial acceleration from rest to 62mph achieved in 9.2 seconds and 50-75mph in just 7.5 seconds. The integral power split device enables the car to function in electric-only mode or in combination with the petrol engine.

All derivatives use Toyota’s CVT transmission which is now more closely supported by the electric input for smoother acceleration with negligible over-revving. It better coordinates the performance, maintaining the quietness of the cabin and the overall quality of the vehicle. The extra power extends the enjoyment of the car and its nimble handling on sports suspension opens up a more exciting option for the younger driver.

Driver support technologies are included in the ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ package which feature an upgraded Pre-Collision System and the new Acceleration Suppression system which will intervene to slow any sudden acceleration when there is a risk of a collision with a vehicle ahead. Steering Assist adjusts steering force to help the driver make a smooth and stable turn through a bend, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has also been revised for quicker response. New systems have been added to the ACC, designed to make overtaking safer. Overtaking Prevention Support prevents unintentional passing on the wrong side of a vehicle (“undertaking”) and Preliminary Deceleration/Turn Signal-Linked Control helps the driver safely re-join the traffic lane after overtaking, at an appropriate speed and distance from other vehicles. A reversing camera is also standard.

Toyota Yaris GR Sport. Photo: Toyota press office.

The digital upgrade on the 2024 models sees all-digital instrumentation with a 12.3 inch driver display and a 10.5 inch central infotainment screen. The driver’s screen can be customised to offer driver preferences for information content and presentation style, including instrument format and location. The latest Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia package includes access to a cloud-based navigation system with up-to-the-minute information on routes, traffic events and delays.

For the passengers, the GR Sport has front sport seats with red trim stitching, sports pedals, perforated leather steering wheel and GR badging on the seats, starter button and steering wheel.

This model comes with exclusive 18-inch machined alloys with highlighted red deco lines, and rear diffuser while the Dynamic Grey exterior colour is also exclusive to this trim with GR Sport badges on the front and rear of the car, as well as G-shaped front grille motif.

