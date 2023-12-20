Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: World Apart

The latest edition of the ‘Car Design Review’ has just been published featuring the winning Concept and Production Car Designs of the Year. The 208-page book – ‘Car Design Review X’ to celebrate ten years of the title – also has exclusive interviews with the 16-strong judging panel, which this year includes the heads of design at Audi, Ford, Lamborghini, Lucid and Mercedes, among many others.

The ‘Concept Car Design of the Year’ went to the Dacia Manifesto, with judges praising the concept’s freshness, function and innovation, while the ‘Production Car Design of the Year’ was won by the Polestar 4, praised for its innovative thinking and beautiful execution.

This year’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was bestowed on Ed Welburn who overcame more than most on his way to reaching the very top of the industry as the first global head of design for General Motors. In a career spanning more than 50 years, his design hits include the Oldsmobile Aerotech high-speed prototype, Chevrolet Camaro Mk5 and the US President’s Cadillac, nicknamed “The Beast”. His life story and career is celebrated in a special in-depth feature in the book.

As a ten-year anniversary special, the judges also voted for their concept and production car designs of the decade. The Porsche Mission E won ‘Concept Car Design of the Decade’ – the car that led to the Taycan EV production version. Top honours for the ‘Production Car Design of the Decade’ were shared between the BMW i3 and Range Rover Mk5.

Dacia Manifesto, concept winner.

Beyond the winning cars, the yearbook also features the 20 shortlisted production and concept cars, as well as in-depth articles discussing how artificial intelligence, user experience and academic training might affect the car designers of the future.

Top Ten Concept Car Designs of the Year:

1. Dacia Manifesto

2. Citroen Oli

Import car of the year, Japan.

3. Mercedes Vision One-Eleven

4. Audi Activesphere

5. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE

6. Porsche Mission X

Toyota Prius, Japan Car of the Year.

7. Peugeot Inception

8. Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

9. BMW i Vision Dee

10. Lincoln Model L100

Top Ten Production Car Designs of the Year:

1. Polestar 4

2. Kia EV9

3. Volvo EX30

4. Jeep Avenger

5. HiPhi Y

6. Lamborghini Revuelto

7. Ford Explorer

8. Zeekr 009

9. Aion Hyper SSR

10. MG Cyberster

Dacia’s design director, David Durand, who received the award on behalf of the company said: “I am very honoured by the number of people who have appreciated the freshness of this small object, which expresses the values of our brand and shows that Dacia design is evolving. I don’t think anyone expected this from Dacia. This recognition from design professionals tells me that we’re on the right track.”

Further afield, the all-new Prius captured the coveted ‘Japan Car of the Year’ award at the prize-giving ceremony in Tokyo. Entering the awards ceremony as the favourite to win, the Prius out-polled the competition, with the BMW X1 finishing in second place as well as taking the ‘Import Car of the Year’ trophy with the Honda ZR-V crossover coming in third.

