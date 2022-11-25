Drink-driver disqualified after colliding with a fence
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that a man 'convicted himself' after what he said to police following a collision with a fence.
Neil Lyttle (33), of Milltown Crescent, in Drumahoe admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on July 4.
The court heard that police were called to a report of a car colliding with a fence and then driving off.
They spoke to the owner who said her partner had been driving and Lyttle confirmed this.
There was a smell of alcohol and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of 46mgs.
Lyttle admitted having a few drinks the night before but said he could not recall colliding with the fence.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client had pleaded at the earliest opportunity.
He said his admissions to the police had been enough to convict him.
Lyttle was disqualified for 12 months and fined a total of £850.