News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drink-driver disqualified after colliding with a fence

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that a man 'convicted himself' after what he said to police following a collision with a fence.

By Staff Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 11:32am
Drink driving.
Drink driving.

Neil Lyttle (33), of Milltown Crescent, in Drumahoe admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on July 4.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a car colliding with a fence and then driving off.

Hide Ad

Police examined CCTV and were able to identify the vehicle involved.

They spoke to the owner who said her partner had been driving and Lyttle confirmed this.

Most Popular

There was a smell of alcohol and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of 46mgs.

Lyttle admitted having a few drinks the night before but said he could not recall colliding with the fence.

Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client had pleaded at the earliest opportunity.

He said his admissions to the police had been enough to convict him.

Hide Ad

Lyttle was disqualified for 12 months and fined a total of £850.

PoliceCCTV