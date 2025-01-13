European Cars of the Year 2025 : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The most significant accolade in new car releases is the European Car of the Year, where a substantial list of new models due to appear in our showrooms this year is whittled down to a final select few. Those making it through to the final have been subjected to detailed testing on public roads and on test facilities over the autumn months. The final outcome was announced at this week’s Brussels Motor Show.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the lead up to the final test session in Belgium, cars were put though their paces at Balocco in Italy and Tannis in Denmark where the jury of 60 European and UK motoring journalists focused on the final shortlist of 16 cars from seven brands. Each car making it into the final line-up is represented by two identical models. In addition to driving on public roads, track tests included handling and suspension evaluations as well as grip tests on a range of surfaces.

Each journalist has a total of 25 points to award across all the finalist cars with the totals confirming the top performer. A maximum of 10 points can be awarded to any one car and jurors must distribute the remaining votes to at least five cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the close similarity between the two models from the Stellantis Group, the joint winners were the Renault 5 and the Alpine A290, dominating the scoring with a clear 62 points advantage over the runner up, the Kia EV3.

Winners: The Renault 5 (right) and Alpine A290. Photos by Renault/ Yannick Brossard / DPPI

The final seven places were as follows:

Renault 5/Alpine A290: 353 points

Kia EV3: 291 points

Citroen C3/e-C3: 215 points

Kia EV3, CotY runner-up.

Dacia Duster: 172 points

Hyundai Inster: 168 points

Cupra Terramar: 165 points

Alfa Romeo Junior: 136 points

The Renault victory was the second consecutive win for the company, having taken last year’s title with its Scenic model. This is only the second time since the contest was launch in 1964 that a manufacturer had consecutive wins. The only other time was the Fiat Punto in 1995 followed by the Fiat Bravo in 1996.

The respective CEOs for Renault and Alpine both collected the award at the Brussels show, adding, “We needed this to break the glass ceiling of EV adoption.”

The Renault 5 had already attracted international attention for its design, winning the ‘Production Car Design of the Year’ in the 2024 Car Design News (CDN) awards and the overall title of ‘Car of the Year’ at the inaugural awards ceremony at the London EV Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The compact supermini has been designed as a modern reinvention of the iconic original, featuring large 18-inch wheels, minimal overhangs, wheels flush with the body, and wide track. The new supermini challenger will be available from £22,995 OTR as it goes on sale in January, in a choice of three trim levels – evolution, techno and iconic five. It features a heat-pump as standard and a choice of two battery sizes offering a driving range of up to 248 miles, and potential to recharge to 80% in only 30 minutes. The Alpine variant offers performance advantages with its electric motor available in 180 and 220 bhp versions.

Renault customers who want to be amongst the first to take delivery can purchase a VIP R Pass for £150, providing priority access to ordering.