Ford Kuga Active PHEV - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

The original Kuga was launched in 2008 and has been a massive success for the company ever since. It saw progressive updates over the years as Ford moved from regional targeted models to world cars. Gone are the multiple engine choices with the latest version, launched in 2024, available in just two power outputs. The1.5 litre Ecoboost model with all-wheel drive is rated at 180PS, while the 2.5 litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) comes in a range of outputs from 180PS to the 243PS of the review model.

This PHEV option provides the best of both worlds, allowing for limited range battery-only power or dominant petrol propulsion. In both cases drive is to the front wheels through a CVT transmission. It has established itself as the best selling PHEV in Europe, with a claimed pure electric driving range of up to 43 miles. This helps to marginally extend range over a long distance, or more importantly the opportunity to do short commutes from and to home on a low cost electric tariff.

On road, and the car returns a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds with a given top speed of 125mph. Compared to the ride firmness of many battery-only large vehicles, this PHEV offers a smooth quiet response with the CVT gearing neatly restrained in its changes to maintain the overall upmarket feel of the vehicle. This is something Ford do better than most, being able to differentiate the various engine and specification levels to provide totally different responses within basically, the same architecture.

For the driver, the revised dash layout is familiar Ford, with a 13.3 inch central control / infotainment screen which includes the heater controls. Although this sits high in the dash it is not angled towards the driver. Speed, road sign indication and sat nav information are duplicated on the head up display.

FORD KUGA ACTIVE PHEV. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley.

In terms of driver support, this latest model features the latest ADAS support technologies and includes Ford’s new generation Adaptive Cruise Control.

The vehicle has very much come of age, settling unquestionably into its higher price bracket to stand in comparison against other manufacturers. It has all the external appeal in its revised looks with the ‘Active’ specification of the review model featuring dark trim detailing. A full-width LED light bar frames the new front grille design tapering into the LED headlight units.

The interior has also developed into a more upmarket appeal, with sliding rear seats able to balance boot space with passenger leg room. These can boost legroom to over one metre for rear occupants or create up to 140 litres of extra boot space, depending on position.

In terms of running costs, its economy is highly rated compared to the competition, with an average consumption of 50.4mpg. With a CO2 emission of 128g/km is liable to 30% BIK. Although the range opens at £30,000, this top model is listed at £40,000. Extras on the review model included premium paint at £800, Winter Pack (heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel) at £550, and Technology Pack at £900 (LED headlights, front light bar and Head-up Display.

Standard Ford Warranty is three years / 60,000 miles, but can be extended at cost, at registration to 5 years / 100,000 miles. Insurance is Group 26E.