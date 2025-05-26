Ford Transit Courier - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

The Ford Transit Courier is the smallest vehicle in the Transit range, originally based on the Fiesta hatchback. The latest model, launched last year, sees load space increased by 25% to 2.91 cu.m and a net payload of 534kg. It now accommodates two Euro Pallets at floor level with optional wood side panelling and rubber floor covers to provide extra grip and protection to both the load and body panels. Floor area extends to 1.8 metres in length and 1.2 metres between wheel arches. The optional load-through bulkhead provides space for longer items like planks or pipes of up to 2.6 metres.

Moving with the times, but retaining traditional values, the latest version is available in all-electric BEV, petrol or diesel choices. The all-electric model tops the power chart and is rated at 130PS (100kW) while the lower petrol model and diesel variants both have a similar 100PS output.

Review choice is the petrol engined model, its 1.0 litre turbocharged EcoBoost unit in the higher 125PS rating. Drive is to the front wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a 7-speed automatic is also available on this higher output petrol engine.

In terms of use, the diesel van would be favoured by the building trade with its 250Nm torque and highest towing weight of all the variants. The petrol model offers greater refinement and will be the retail choice for businesses like, caterers, florists and garden centres.

On road, and there is no doubting the Puma basis for the van. It’s handling is very saloon based with accurate steering, neat gear changes through the manual gearbox and large deep glass areas for excellent all-round visibility. Even with a half load on board, performance is not noticeably dulled and brakes are reassuringly sharp on a short pedal which all ads up to a very useable vehicle.

For the driver, the two-seat cabin also raises the game for a commercial vehicle with what Ford refer to as a ‘digiboard’ instrument panel which includes the instrument display and central eight-inch colour touch screen. This handles aircon selection as well as the usual infotainment and satnav operation. Radio volume is the only manual control. A built-in dashboard phone mounting fin is standard, providing easy access.

Ford’s latest SYNC 4 connectivity system is standard while subscription-based Connected Navigation can provide updates on traffic, parking and local hazards. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility is standard.

Transit Courier also raises standards within the segment with a Platinum NCAP-award-winning suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Standard fitment includes Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, and rear parking sensors. Optional extras include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, Intersection Assist, and Reverse Brake Assist.

Seats are very supportive for the average frame with the added bonus for long distance travel of vernier backrest adjustment. There are excellent storage options around the cabin, although there is no key lock on the generous glove box for personal item security.

While the 125PS Transit Courier in ‘Leader’ trim starts at £22,216 ex VAT, the range topping ‘Active’ specification of the review model starts at £28,980 ex VAT. Warranty is three years / 100,000 miles and service intervals are every two years / 25,000 miles (40,000 km).