Fuel prices at record high but Derry cheapest for petrol

Derry and Limavady have the cheapest average prices for petrol in the north, while Limavady boasts the cheapest diesel prices. Prices for both diesel and petrol are most expensive in Belfast, according to the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker tool.The average price for unleaded petrol in the north is currently 180.1p/litre, a rise of 7.5 p/litre from last week. Meanwhile, the average diesel price was recorded at 183.8 p/litre this week, a 4.7 p/litre increase from last week.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “Not only are prices at a record high but we are also seeing big differences between the lowest and highest prices available.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing in Northern Ireland, demand for our Fuel Price Checker has increased. In 2022, the monthly average hits to the tool have increased 526% compared to 2021. As the tool has increased transparency for Northern Ireland consumers in respect of fuel prices and allowed them shop around, this may have contributed to keeping fuel prices here lower than the UK average. However, there are other factors contributing to fuel prices such as supplier costs, and the business models of the retailers.”