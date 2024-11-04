Hyundai's Hydrogen solution: Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Hyundai has just unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at its design studios in Goyang, South Korea.

The concept model provides a preview of a new production FCEV that will go into series production next year. The company has over 27 years of hydrogen technology development and when I first visited Seoul 17 years ago production ready prototypes were already available for driving. The new model is the tip of Hyundai’s global commitment to the development of a sustainable hydrogen society. Under its umbrella HTWO Grid branding, its future energy solution spans production, storage, transportation and usage. It envisages a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere.

The approach has strong environmental benefits involving production of the gas from organic waste and discarded plastics.

This hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV concept will progress to the production model which is said to offer enhanced performance and spacious interior, but its main attraction is its stated range of 650km and an electric motor output of up to 150kW. In addition, INITIUM’s hydrogen fuel cell provides electricity without emitting any pollutants. This can be used to power and charge various household appliances and personal devices via its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature. The outdoor terminal is designed to connect directly to a 220V household outlet, allowing the vehicle to transform from a means of transportation into a potential energy supplier.

The concept will appear at several major motor shows between now and the end of this year with the production version set to launch in the first half of 2025. Although Hyundai previewed a hydrogen fuel cell model in 2018, Toyota and Honda had rolled out before them.

Hyundai’s first hydrogen fuel cell, the NEXO, was launched in 2019, and is available today costing £69,000. Its 160bhp output will take it from 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds with a given range of 414 miles.

Toyota, however, introduced its Mirai hydrogen fuel cell in 2014, and I had the privilege of road testing one of a small number ordered by Boris Johnston towards the end of his position as Mayor of London. This model is now in its second generation, introduced in 2020 and its 182bhp output provides a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds and a 400 mile range. This is also currently available and costs £64,000.

Honda launched its hydrogen fuel cell in 2016, as the Clarity and its 174bhp output gave it a 0-62mph time of 8.2 seconds with a given range of 360 miles. It ceased production in 2021.

Author driving Hyundai, Kia fuel cell in 2007.

One of the weaknesses of the current battery powered electrics is the lack of charging infrastructure and the price of recharging away from home base, costing in most cases considerably more per mile than petrol or diesel refuelling. Fast charging can cost from 54p per kWh to over 80p per kWh depending on provider and being a monthly paid subscriber.

Hyundai’s aim of switching the balance of electric cars from battery dependency to hydrogen with its integrated HTWO business chain is equally dependent on a rapid roll out of a comprehensive refuelling infrastructure. Benefits would further ease the environmental impact of sourcing raw materials for battery production and bring down the overall cost and environmental impact of ‘well to wheel’ analysis.