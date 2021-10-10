IN PICTURES: Derry & Strabane Mayor’s Supercar Sunday in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

The event took place on Sunday October 3 and car enthusiasts Gary McCaul and Keith Gamble brought supercars such as Lamborghinis, Ferrari and McLarens together with American Muscle cars such as Corvette and the Fo​rd Mustang to Guildhall Square and Harbour Square for the public to get up close and personal with these incredible machines.

Mayor Warke hosted the special event to raise funds for his Mayor’s charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, and attendees were invited on the day to donate to the charity, which supports and empowers children and young people with Down syndrome from birth to adulthood.

The event was a huge success and raised £4104.20 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Mayor Warke described the day as “fantastic”.

“Thanks to everyone who helped pull this event together in aid of my Mayor’s charity Foyle Down Syndrome Trust,” he said.

Pictures by Martin McKeown Inpresspics.com courtesy of Derry City & Strabane District Council - (not for sale here)

1. during Super Car Sunday in aid of the Mayorâ€TMs Charity Appeal for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.10.21 Photo Sales

2. The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke who was joined by Croise Gallagher and Killian McCallion during Super Car Sunday in aid of the Mayorâ€TMs Charity Appeal for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.10.21 Photo Sales

3. Kyle and Chloe McFaul with Declan Feeney, centre, during Super Car Sunday in aid of the Mayorâ€TMs Charity Appeal for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.10.21 Photo Sales

4. Keith Baldrick and his sons Will and Alfie with a Ford Mustang during Super Car Sunday in aid of the Mayorâ€TMs Charity Appeal for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.10.21 Photo Sales