Introducing KIA PV5 WAV: A new era of wheelchair accessible electric vehicles

Although we are aware of vehicles being professionally converted to provide wheelchair accessibility, the best solution always comes from in-house development. This ensures market research, rigorous testing and manufacturer’s approval before introduction to the market.

Kia has just introduced the PV5 WAV (Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle) model at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit in London. The presentation was in collaboration with the UK-based Motability Operations Ltd.

The PV5 WAV is more than just a vehicle; it’s a gateway to independence and freedom for those with mobility challenges,” said Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Division at Kia. “By integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, we are paving the way for a future where everyone can enjoy the benefits of sustainable mobility, and our partnership with Motability Operations is a testament to our commitment to making this vision a reality.”

The development of the new wheelchair accessible vehicle comes in response to increasing worldwide demand for accessible vehicles. Factors such as increased life expectancy and older populations are leading to a greater requirement for wheelchair accessible vehicles, with transport operators expanding their related services. Expansion of electric vehicles in this sector is seen as important with the planned phasing out of internal combustion engines. With many of these traditional vehicles having been converted to accommodate wheelchairs, there is an identified need to introduce the electric alternative.

KIA PV5 WAV.

Since 2012, Kia has been dedicated to improving accessibility through various initiatives, such as the "Green Trip" project in South Korea, introduced to enhance mobility rights and enable people with disabilities to travel freely.

In 2021, the company expanded its efforts globally by conducting a universal mobility research and demonstration project in Los Angeles, to provide car-hailing services for people with specialised mobility needs.

The new vehicle is designed to provide freedom of movement not only for wheelchair users, but also for their families, caregivers and drivers. The aim is to enable users to enjoy more convenient, comfortable and accessible travel in a quieter electric vehicle.

The PV5 WAV features a side-entry system that allows wheelchair users to board safely from the footpath. It also includes a third-row tip-up seat, enabling caregivers to assist wheelchair passengers from the side. It has a quick-use, 300kg-rated wheelchair entry ramp and a specially developed wheelchair belt fastening system.

KIA PV5 WAV.

Earlier this year, Kia announced its collaboration with Motability Operations, a long-term partner in the Motability Scheme which is the largest vehicle leasing company in the UK. Under the scheme, users receiving a qualifying disability allowance can choose an affordable and accessible vehicle. There are currently three relevant schemes: Mobility Allowance, with at least 12 months left; Department of Work and Pensions, higher rate mobility part of PIP or DLA; Veterans UK, AFIP and WPMS.

The Motability Scheme plays an essential role in connecting disabled customers to work, healthcare, education and independence. The Scheme is one of the major customers for all-electric BEVs, with comprehensive support for those choosing one. This includes a home chargepoint with standard installation or a subscription to the BP Pulse charging network. Customers also receive a Motability Go Charge card giving access to all public charge points through a single card or phone app.