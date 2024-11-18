Kia Picanto 1.0 GT-Line : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kia has introduced an enhanced third generation Picanto to increase its dominance in the A-segment, where a few manufacturers no longer compete. The new model is the most assertive looking car in sector with strong facial resemblance to the company’s flagship EV9. This includes a squaring up of the bodyshell with a deeper window line, and new vertical headlight units. Reflecting other Kia range models, it also has full width light bars for front side and rear tail lights.

The car continues to be offered in a choice of two power units, driving through a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automatic gearbox. Test choice is the 1.0 litre manual version, driving the front wheels through its 5-speed manual gearbox. Finished in ‘GT-Line’ specification, it has bolder styling thanks to the front and rear bumper panels introduced at this level.

Its 1.0 litre engine develops 62bhp, returning the benchmark 0-62mph time in 15.4 seconds with a given top speed of 90mph. On road, gearbox is in regular use to maintain pace in traffic, but relaxes considerably on the open road. Quick, accurate steering, firm suspension and competent brakes add to the charm and practicality of the car, whether in town or on more challenging ‘B’ roads.

Cabin space is good with black interior and seats finished in artificial leather, the front ones only, with contrasting grey insets. Front seats are heated and the driver’s has height adjustment, compensating for the tilt-only adjustment on the steering column. Steering wheel is also faux leather while instrumentation is classic double analogue gauges for speed and engine revs. A 4.2 inch digital information panel in-between can be set for a duplicated speed reading. Standard on all models in the range is the advanced driving assistance package which comprises of Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (city, pedestrian and cyclist) with supporting technologies including Lane Keep Assist and Hill-start Assist.

This specification level has the larger 8-inch central infotainment touchscreen including a comprehensive navigation system. Using Kia Connect telematics services, the information available to drivers includes live traffic updates, weather reports, speed camera locations and local point-of-interest searches.

The included ‘Last Mile Navigation’ feature allows passengers to continue navigating to their final destination, even after they have parked up and left their car behind. Once the vehicle’s ignition has been turned off, the app lets users seamlessly access Google Maps to complete their journey on foot.

The cabin is far removed from the earlier models both in quality of materials and equipment levels. This four-door only model provides generous front room with the seats offering good lateral support. The rear seats provide good head and shoulder room, while leg room is adequate. 60:40 folding rear seats are standard across the range, expanding the luggage area from 255 litres to a maximum of 1,010 litres when folded.

In terms of running costs, this mid-range model on 16-inch wheels has a combined fuel consumption of 52.3mpg, and in a week’s driving on local roads I averaged 49.4mpg. With a CO2 emission of 121 g/km, the car is liable to 29% BIK for business users. Kia has established its reliability on all models with its industry leading 7-year / 100,000 mile warranty, and it is competitively priced at £16,745 with a Group 5A insurance rating.