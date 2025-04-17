Kia Sorento 1.6 T-GDi - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kia Sorento is one of those large SUVs that have nudged the multi-seat MPVs aside to provide 7-seat accommodation in a more stylish package. The current fourth-generation model has been on sale since August 2020, and last year benefitted from a major update, with a refreshed exterior and interior design, and an expanded specification line-up. In terms of product range, it sits towards the top, just under the company’s flagship all-electric EV9.

The exterior emphasises the strength of the image with new vertical headlights revised daytime running lights, and a new bonnet design. The substantial grille is now finished in gloss black matching the black side sill and wheel arch mouldings.

In terms of power units, the range offers petrol hybrid and plug-in hybrid options as well as diesel. Review model is the 1.6 litre hybrid model, paired with a 1.49kWh battery pack. This 1.6 turbocharged unit is rated at 212bhp with 367Nm maximum torque at 3,500rpm. The standard 0-62mph time is given as 9.7 seconds with a top speed of 113mph.

Squeezing into a footprint of just under five metres by two metres, the dimensions are restrained bearing in mind its seven-seat capacity. Drive is through a 6-speed automatic transmission which delivers power to all four wheels, with an optional menu for off-road use. Its ‘Terrain Mode’ system provides drivers with improved traction, stability and control on mud, snow and sand, with dedicated driving modes for each.

On road, performance is settled with a suspension system focused on family use, biased to a comfort setting. While the auto ‘box performs well, steering mounted paddles allow for manual override if required. A full quota of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is standard across the range and includes Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance, Hill Start Assist Control, Lane Follow Assist with Lane Keep Assist and front and rear parking sensors.

Passengers are well catered for with good cabin storage and multiple USB charge ports. In particular, for those in the rearmost seats, there is a dedicated aircon control.

Luggage space for five occupants is a generous 813 litres, which drops to 179 litres with seven on board. Access is through a manually operated tailgate.

While this model is in range opening ‘2’ specification, it still introduces a quality cabin with neat detailing. For the driver, a one piece instrument panel also includes the infotainment screen angled towards him with a touch strip underneath for aircon routing and rotary controls for temperature selection.

All models come with seven years’ free Kia Connect, a telematics service which connects drivers to the world around by providing them with invaluable information via the in-car touchscreen and their smartphone. Its ‘Kia Live’ system uses its own eSIM to retrieve and update live data during a drive, including live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest, and details of potential on- and off-street parking – including price, location, and parking availability.

With regards to running costs, the model has a given combined fuel consumption of 42.2mpg and on a week’s driving on local roads, I recorded a respectable 36.4mpg. In ‘2’ specification it is priced at £42,995 and is in Group 25E for insurance purposes. Like all Kia models, it comes with a 7-year / 100,000 mile warranty.