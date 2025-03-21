Maserati has followed its established practice in naming its vehicles after winds, beginning in the 1960s with the Mistral, Ghibli, Bora and Khasmin. The company’s first SUV, the Levante was launched in 2016, followed by the launch of its latest 4X4 in 2023, the Grecale.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The range has a three-way engine choice starting with the GT and Modena badged cars, sharing a mild hybrid supported 2.0 litre engine. In the GT, this is rated at 300hp while the Modena gains an additional 30hp. The review model is the range topping Trofeo, more in keeping with Maserati parentage. Its 3.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 is rated at 530hp at 6,500 rpm with maximum torque of 620Nm.

This outputs drive to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the very respectable 0-62 mph times of the four cylinder engines at under 6.0 seconds, the V6 reduces this to 3.8 seconds with 125mph reached in 13.8 seconds. Top speed is given as 178mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Settling behind the wheel, starter and drive mode buttons are integrated into the steering wheel, while touch buttons on the lower middle console engage the transmission. On road, and the car offers the promised luxury and performance. Driving in its default ‘Comfort’ mode it provides a settled drive, biased towards comfort and quietness, rather than outright performance. While the ZF transmission provides uninterrupted changes, manual override is available on the extended metal paddles, sensibly mounted on the steering column as opposed to the wheel itself.

Maserati Grecale Trofeu.

Air suspension comes as standard on the Grecale Trofeo, with the height of the air springs fully adjustable. Six levels of suspension adjustment can be selected by the driver and are related to the drive modes. From normal mode, suspension ranges from a minimum of -35 mm in park mode to a maximum of +30 mm in Off-road mode.

Seeking performance, the drive mode offers GT, Sport and Corsa upgrades as well as a dedicated Off-road choice. While the performance options progress through increasing challenging settings, the Off-road option introduces a gradual gear change with the driving height set to “High”, +20 mm.

For the driver, there is an uncluttered, practical interior with the slim dash dominated by the traditional Maserati clock. Beneath this is the integrated infotainment screen and separate touch screen for aircon, heated screens and heated seats. The long 2.9 metre wheelbase in this model not only improves ride comfort but also provides excellent rear room for all three occupants. Interior finish comprises exposed, three-dimensional carbon fibre and perforated leather, finished in contrasting stitching. Boot space provides 570 litres accessed through a powered tailgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Android Auto multimedia system can store up to five different user profiles while Maserati Connect allows the owner to keep up to date contact with the car via smartphone, smartwatch or virtual assistant (Alexa or Google Assistant).

Interior of the Maserati Grecale Trofeu.

In terms of running costs, combined fuel consumption is given as 25.2mpg with a CO2 emissions of 254g/km. Although the range starts with the GT model at £65,000, this range topping model is listed at £109,360 including extra features of premium sound system and surround view camera. Warranty is three years / unlimited mileage, extendable to five years at cost.