MAZDA CX-80 3.3D : Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

The all-new Mazda CX-80 is the new flagship of the Mazda line-up in Europe, sitting above the CX-60 in Mazda’s award-winning SUV range. Featuring three-row seating it’s the most spacious SUV ever offered by Mazda in Europe and is designed to challenge established premium brands in the European market.

Powered by the same engines as the Mazda CX-60, there is a choice of plug-in hybrid - which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 129kW electric motor and a 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery – or Mazda’s advanced in-line six-cylinder 254ps 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D diesel engine. Across both powertrain options, the Mazda CX-80 is exclusively matched to all-wheel drive.

Review model is the straight-six in-line diesel which provides a substantial torque figure of 550Nm at 1,500-2,400rpm. Driving through an 8-speed automatic transmission, it returns a 0-62mph time of 8.4 seconds with a potential top speed of 136mph. The straight-six is smooth and refined with little sound intrusion into the cabin and allows a pleasant exhaust note to dominate increasing revs. The substantial torque figure of 550Nm coupled to all-wheel drive provides confident and assertive progress with the well-insulated suspension maintaining a comfortable and generally well supported ride. Good steering feel and confident stopping on 347/328mm brake discs add to the driving confidence on this, the largest vehicle currently offered by Mazda. Depending on driver requirements there is a choice of Normal, Sport, Off-road, and Towing modes with Normal mode providing the best balance of fuel efficiency and driving performance for everyday driving.

Dimensionally, it sees the wheelbase grow by 250mm compared to the CX-60 to provide the space needed for a practical three-row interior. It is also marginally taller than the CX-60. Review model in standard Exclusive-Line specification comes with the middle row 3-seater bench and is expected to be the biggest seller locally, while two different six seat layout configurations are optional.

Instrumentation extends to a colour head-up display and a 12.3-inch central display screen controlled by the rotary multimedia dial on the central console. An excellent turning circle of 12.4 metres offers good manoeuvring supported by all round sensors, rear view camera and 360 degree view cameras. For night driving the headlights offer superb range and spread.

In terms of active and passive safety provision, standard across the range are Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Rear Emergency Brake Assist with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist with Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Drowsiness Detection. Other driver-supporting technologies across the range include Mazda’s Lane-keep Assist System and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The interior confirms the prestige positioning of the CX-60 range with generous cabin space, and quality materials including soft touch finishes

For Mazda, the diesel is a necessary solution for different market requirements, including high mileage users and towing, with all options having a 2,500kg trailer limit. In terms of economy, this model has a combined fuel consumption of 49.6mpg with a CO2 emission of 148g/km making it liable for 34% BIK.

The CX-80 3.3D in range opening Exclusive-Line trim is priced at £52,205 with special paint options ranging from £650 to £900. A Driver’s Assistance Pack is also available at £1,750. All Mazda models are covered by the company’s comprehensive 3-year / 60,000 mile warranty.