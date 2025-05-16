Kia has done a significant refresh to its latest EV6, making it by far the best looking of any modern crossover.

Surface detailing combines to present a striking form from any angle in a car with dominant sporting looks.

The EV6 is a significant car for Kia as the original model was the first Korean car to win the European Car of the Year title in 2022. As always trim levels are a three step choice starting with the ‘Air’ specification and progressing through ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ grades.

Review choice is the ‘Air’ model with a new fourth-generation 84.0kWh battery pack. This offers a driving range of up to 361 miles on a single charge, and allows up to ultra-fast charging where available.

This two-wheel drive model is fitted with a 225bhp single motor driving the rear wheels with a maximum torque availability of 350Nm. This translates to a responsible 0-62mph time of 7.7 seconds and a given top speed of 115mph. Range is not only the indicated mileage on a full charge, but additional charge can be gathered through its regenerative braking system.

Operated by paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, drivers can choose from six regenerative braking levels depending on the desired level of energy recuperation. This provides various slowing periods before applying the foot brake manually.

On road, and there is the instantaneous power surge from the electric motor, and the associated quietness with just the purr of the motor. Good steering response adds confidence, and while a firm suspension set-up helps performance, it tends to heighten awareness of surface irregularities. Although not as high as some crossover models, it does provide improved viewing for the driver and in particular around the low sweeping A-posts.

The vehicle comes with a comprehensive range of active safety systems including the latest forward collision avoidance technology, lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning. There are also front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera.

The driving position benefits from a one-piece curved instrument panel incorporating the driver information panel and the central infotainment screen.

Charge status and current range are clearly displayed, although the flat topped steering wheel, mirroring the flat bottom, can intrude on the upper screen.

Seat adjustments are manual at this level, but well supporting front seats have heating elements as does the steering wheel. Upholstery is in black cloth and artificial leather, and there is generous cabin storage.

The main feature is the ‘floating’ central console with a lower tray area, as well as a central storage compartment.

For the occupants, front and rear room is excellent, in particular rear leg room. Luggage capacity is 490 litres in the rear with level over the sill access, and there is a generous 52 litre under bonnet tub.

In terms of running costs, it can be charged on a 48 amp AC point from 10-100% in just over seven hours, while fast charging locally on a 150kW charger will cost from 44p per kWh if on a monthly subscription. During a week’s driving locally, I recorded an average of 3.4 miles per kWh.

The ‘Air’ model is priced at £45,585 OTR and is in insurance group 34E. Like all Kia models, it is covered by a 7-year, 100,000 mile warranty.