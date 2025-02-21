Subaru Solterra : Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

The Subaru Solterra is the company’s first all-electric model, launched just over a year ago. Maintaining Subaru expectations, this SUV is permanent all-wheel drive with an electric motor on each axle. The name combines the Latin for ‘sun’ and ‘earth’, said by the company to represent its commitment to delivering traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

The car is a further production liaison between Subaru and Toyota, providing a convenient route into the brand’s first BEV. Like the Toyota equivalent, the Solterra features a low bonnet line and slim LED headlight units sweeping out from Subaru’s signature hexagonal grille. The slim light application is repeated in the rear with a semi-coupé roofline extended over the rear tailgate glass with a neat spoiler.

Maximum power is 215hp with instant maximum torque of 168Nm from each of its motors. This provides a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds and a potential top speed of 100mph. On road, and electric power provides smooth, fast acceleration with light steering disguising the weight of the car. Overall ride is composed, adding to passenger comfort, and this is maintained on more challenging ‘B’ roads. Competent brakes smoothly integrate electric regression with manual application. Steering mounted paddles can be used to select the response when lifting off the throttle.

The All-Wheel-Drive system includes the Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud modes. Additionally, the system features Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. A class leading ground clearance of 210 mm offers good off-road potential.

For Subaru, the Solterra comes with a new generation safety package fitted as standard, Subaru Safety Sense. This includes Lane Tracing Assist, Reverse Automatic Braking, Road Sign Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Pre-Collision Braking.

For the first time in a Subaru, a 360-degree panoramic view monitor provides an overhead view of the vehicle for better all-around situational awareness.

The model is also equipped with standard Safe Exit Assist. The new safety feature notifies occupants, before exiting the vehicle, of approaching vehicles with an audible and visual warning.

For the occupants, the cabin provides good all-round space for five with the predominantly dark interior of the test vehicle relieved by the full length glass roof. For the driver, there is power adjustment only on that seat and front and rear outer seats are heated. Depending on steering position, the small driver’s instrument panel can be partially obscured. A large 12.3 inch central infotainment panel dominates the dash layout, and manual air conditioning controls are sensibly located underneath.

A wide opening powered tailgate gives access to 452 litres storage with 60/40 folding seat backs allowing for almost level load area with a low lift-over height.

In terms of running costs, in a week’s driving on local roads in early January, I recorded between 2.7 miles and 3.4 miles per kWh.

Charging at a fast charge point in single figure ambient temperatures, a full charge indicated a range of just short of 200 miles. The model is available in two grades, both fully specified, starting at £52,495 with Insurance in Group 38E. Paint options range from £650 to just over £1,000. Warranty cover is 3-Years / 60,000 miles (whichever is sooner), but excludes clutch driven plate.