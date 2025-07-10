Summer offers - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

With finances prioritised for summer holidays, a few manufacturers are tempting motorists with zero and low interest finance rates. Leading the charge is Vauxhall which has gone for zero percent finance on its entire car range. Bearing in mind the shared technologies within the parent Stellantis Group, Vauxhall is also competing within its group.

It has introduced a brand-new 0% APR offer on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements across its entire passenger car line-up with payments starting from £177 a month. Among the offers available, the Vauxhall Corsa YES Edition with a 1.2 turbocharged petrol engine and 100PS is available for £177 a month, while the New Grandland GS is available at £331 a month.

Running until 30th September 2025, based on a minimum deposit of 20% and a 48-month contract term, Vauxhall’s offers include the Mokka Griffin and Astra Griffin special editions, as well as the fully electric New Frontera GS, which is available for £213 a month.

To support customers with lower deposits, Vauxhall also has competitive 6.9% -7.9% APR PCP offers starting with the Corsa at £261 a month, while the electric Frontera GS is now only £329 – £55 a month less than the Hybrid version.

Kia has introduced offers running from now until the end of September with a focus on its all-electric BEVs. Each of Kia’s fully electric models is available with 3.9% APR finance options. For existing Kia finance customers looking to renew and make the switch into a new fully electric EV3, EV4, EV4 Fastback, EV5, new EV6, EV6 GT, EV9, EV9 GT, or Niro EV, there’s the added benefit of a further £1,000 Finance Deposit. In addition, customers can also benefit from a 1 Year Free Kia Charge Plus subscription.

Welcoming the new Sportage to the family, Kia is launching the UK’s favourite SUV with 5.9% APR available across finance offers for petrol and hybrid variants of the new-look model. Customers can also benefit from a £1,000 FDC towards their deposit.

Additionally, existing finance customers looking to upgrade their current Sportage and get into a new or outgoing Sportage can benefit from the Sportage Finance Upgrade, reducing the cost by £500.

With regards to its small car range, existing Picanto finance customers looking to upgrade to the latest Picanto model, or Stonic customers looking to get into a new Stonic, can each benefit from a £500 finance renewal offer. Similarly, existing Rio customers can move up to a new Picanto or Stonic with the same £500 finance renewal offer.

KGM, formerly SsangYong, has also launched its Summer Savings Event, starting with substantial discounts on its model range. It is offering savings of up to £8,000 on the versatile Torres, £2,000 on the rugged Musso pick-up and refined Rexton SUV, and £750 on the compact Tivoli. The Torres EVX is available from £349 per month on 0% APR finance offers.

Focus of its offers is the all-electric Torres EVX available from £349 per month on 0% APR PCP over 36 months (with a minimum 22% deposit and optional final payment of £16,633).. These offers are available on vehicles ordered and registered by30th September 2025.

These offers simply indicate what is available across the wider dealer network to maintain the sales momentum through the summer months.