Suzuki Swift Automatic : Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Extending the choice in its all-new fourth generation Swift model, Suzuki has included an automatic version, available in both the trim options of the manual versions. Several manufacturers have phased out compact models in favour of turning production to battery electrics. As a result, others including Suzuki, are set to gain by maintaining their presence in this sector.

The new Swift increases marginally in size while retaining the brand familiarity in its design characteristics. A neat crease encompasses the entire body at waist height while gloss back finishes on the pillars contribute to a floating roof appearance. New colours with optional two-tone finishes add to the latest model identity.

Underneath is Suzuki’s ‘Heartect’ lightweight platform now supporting an all-new 1.2 litre petrol engine, replacing the previous 1.4 litre unit. This produces 82PS with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm, offering a 0-62mph time in the automatic of 11.9 seconds and a top speed of 106mph. Mild hybrid support contributes to a smoother progression in the CVT transmission.

On road, and despite the modest power rating, the car’s light weight and well controlled gearing provide enticing performance with improved steering adding to the appeal. On this higher specified ‘Ultra’ model, steering wheel mounted paddles allow you to lock in any of the five pre-set ratios available in the continuously variable setup.

Firm acceleration brings a sporting note to the 3-cylinder engine with gear changes progressing without substantial overrevving. The car settles nicely on the open road, while suspension set-up rests neatly in an acceptable niche between excellent cornering support and occupant comfort. Downchanging on the paddles provides sharper response for overtaking. A full suite of advanced safety systems is standard across the entire range.

The cabin has also moved with the times and features two-tone sculpted finishes on the dash while analogue instruments are retained with digital speed readout in the separating digital panel. Infotainment and sat nav is accessed on the central 9-inch touch screen with smart phone integration. The new model also sees the introduction of the Suzuki Connect app to the range which allows users to access a wide range of convenient connected services, as well as being able to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, and view information such as driving history and the location of their parked car.

In terms of equipment, both ‘Motion’ and ‘Ultra’ specifications beat all of the sector competition with LED headlights including auto dipping, adaptive cruise control, rear view camera with rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor and heated front seats all featured. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go is introduced on the automatic versions in both trim options while the higher ‘Ultra’ specification also benefits from shoulder adjustable front seat belts, automatic air conditioning with rear cabin outlets, and electric folding door mirrors with indicator repeater function.

When it comes to running costs, the new Swift has an official combined fuel consumption of 60.1 mpg and the automatic version reviewed in top ‘Ultra’ specification is priced at just over £21,000. While the standard warranty is 3 years / 60,000 miles, a service activated warranty can then run to 7 years / 100,000 miles. The Swift took the title of Irish Compact Car of the Year 2025.