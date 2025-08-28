Test drive Ford Transit Connect, 120 BHP - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Like so many successful launch models, the original single vehicle name has developed into a multi-car range. When Ford went compact with its small vans, the best way to have them noticed was to parent the new additions with Transit respectability.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping tabs on in-house success, the Transit Connect used the underpinnings from the earlier Ford Focus which itself set standards for the family hatchback.

However, the latest model has dipped into Volkswagen expertise in a shared production of the van which further benefits from an option list to suit every need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diesel model comes with a choice of two outputs from the 2.0 litre engine. The lower output 101bhp van comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 120bhp review model is a 7-sped automatic. A four-wheel drive option is also available on this higher output model. While a short wheelbase version introduces the range, the review model is the long wheelbase one.

Ford Transit Connect, 120 BHP.

Although the load space retains the same width and height as the shorter version at 1.63 and 1.27 metres, it stretches the useable length to 2.15 metres and a 3.7 cu. metre volume. But more importantly, for kerbside unloading, it has a pair of side doors, also wider than the single door on the short wheelbase van.

Even vans move with the times, and the cabin of the Transit Connect offers carlike 2-seat accommodation, with upholstery finished in medium grey cloth. The dash and door panels complement this. Both seats have good lateral support and vernier back adjustment. Seatbelts have the added comfort and safety feature of being height adjustable.

An over-screen tray provides the usual commercial vehicle storage with excellent oddment storage in the door pockets and central console. As the ignition key is a traditional manual version, it is a pity that this did not also merit the fitting of a lock on the glove box to securely store personal items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On road, and the 2.0 litre engine pairs well with the 7- speed automatic with manual changes also available on the steering wheel mounted paddles. The engine is relatively quiet with little noise intrusion into the cabin. Speed readout is digital with traffic sign recognition, and driver assistance comes in a range of ADAS technologies. These include Lane-keeping System, Speed Warning, Attention Monitor, Drowsiness Monitor and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Ford Transit Connect, 120 BHP.

All versions of the Transit Connect come with a DAB radio, voice control and sat-nav, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Two charge sockets are USB-C. Although the central touchscreen covers the main navigation and infotainment menus, manual switches underneath this allow for aircon temperature and speed adjustment. A heated front screen is also fitted in this ‘Trend’ specification.

In terms of load carrying options, the long wheelbase version offers a minor length advantage over the short wheelbase model, but both can accept a standard Euro pallet. While the review model has a fixed bulkhead, moveable and through-load versions are also available. Glazed options can be specified for the bulkhead and rear and side doors.

A full fuel tank suggests a range of around 500 miles with a given fuel consumption approaching 50mpg. The Transit Connect range opens just under £30,000 with prices varying substantially depending on build options.