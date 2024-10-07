Test drive the Ford Puma ST-Line X: Derry Journal Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every so often, there is a turnaround moment for a manufacturer. For Ford it was the original Mondeo and more recently, the rebirth of the Puma badge on a new model based on the Fiesta platform. Like the Mondeo, the Puma launched in 2019 dominated Ford’s sales successes, and to maintain consumer interest this compact SUV has seen upgrades for 2024.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest model sees minor styling refinements including a new front end with slimmer headlight units. Underneath, Ford is staying loyal to its 1.0 litre 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine which now has 48V mild hybrid assistance. Review choice is the 125PS version which returns a respectable 0-62mph time of 9.6 seconds and a given top speed of 118mph. Drive is through a 7-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels.

On road, and the car retains the provenance of its predecessor, albeit with a slightly larger turbo and mild hybrid support which complements the turbo engagement. Gear changes are smooth and uninterrupted, and the car delivers the standards that continue to set it apart from the competition. To cater for driver preferences and surface conditions, drive modes provide Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Trail options. Driver assistance technologies include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, Predictive Speed Assist, 360-degree surround-view cameras, Reverse Brake Assist, and Blind Spot Information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the driver, instrumentation is on a 12.8 inch digital display while a 12-inch central touchscreen display, mounted low contains the aircon controls in addition to the B&O audio controls, Ford Pass Connect and Ford SYNC with connected navigation. The New Puma’s SYNC 4 connectivity and infotainment system has twice the computing power of the previous version and adapts to make it easier to access most used features. Voice recognition is improved and smartphones can be easily integrated using wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – and recharged via wireless charging.

Ford Puma ST-Line X.

A flat bottomed steering wheel provides the usual in-spoke controls for radio, cruise control and phone, but the right hand column stalk, traditionally used for wiper selection has disappeared. There is now an overly loaded left hand stalk to operate lights, signals and wipers. Gear selection is on a standard console lever, while a manual handbrake is also retained.

Despite being the top specification, front seats are manually adjusted, but upholstery is in synthetic black leather and suede with highlighted red stitching. The overall dark colours of the cabin are relieved by the full length glass roof, but is on the options list at £1,000.

Passenger accommodation caters for five with a powered tailgate opening up to reveal 456 litres of storage. A useful feature is the plastic 80 litre underfloor storage compartment which can be used for shopping or storing sports equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of running costs, the model listed has a given combined fuel consumption of 49.6 mpg and with a CO2 emissions of 131 g/km is liable for 29% BIK. A full fuel tank provides a range of around 400 miles. This Puma ST-Line X is priced at £30,050 and is in insurance group 12E. Extras on the model include Cactus Grey paint at £800, Winter Pack of heated front seats and steering wheel at £350, Driver Assistance Pack at £950 and Matrix LED headlamps at £800.