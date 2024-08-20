Test drive the KIA EV9, 200bhp : Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kia has continuously climbed the quality ladder and today offers a range of 15 vehicles with the latest addition taking them into new territory for the first time. The EV9 is a substantial all-electric 7-seater model featuring the second application of its Electrified Global Modular Platform (e-GMP) which supports a 99.8kWh battery pack common to all variants. These range from the rear-wheel drive ‘Air’ model, the subject of this review through the all-wheel drive models in ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ specifications.

In appearance, the EV9’s substantial square frame emphasises its solidity but does nothing to disguise its size, stretching to five metres in length. However, the smooth panelling free of distracting detailing, presents a vehicle that is approachable rather than threatening, and a pleasant contrast to the norm in large SUV design.

It is a vehicle you step up into and board, entering the clean-cut and uncluttered interior that reflects the clean lines of the exterior. In the all-electric silence, you are advised that you are ready to go as it moves off in its single all-encompassing gear setting. Possibly benefitting from the smaller 19-inch wheels in this two-wheel drive model, there is minimal noise intrusion from the tyres or suspension and a sensible 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds provides sufficient pace from its 200bhp power source. Motorway pace is extremely settled, while it handles the challenge of ‘B’ roads surprisingly well. Town driving is a different story, manoeuvring its 5X2 metre footprint in tight spaces although the standard 360 degree view cameras aid confidence.

All versions come equipped with a full suite of ADAS technologies, including Blind-spot Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Multi-Collision Brake Assist.

KIA EV9, 200bhp.

The simplicity of the interior is largely managed by placing everything you need in an integrated three-screen display that stretches three quarters the way across the cabin. The middle unit deals with the air conditioning while the outer 12.3 inch screens have their traditional roles for driver information and infotainment.

With regards to passenger space, this range-opening version has seven seats and offers generous space for all, including in the third row at the rear. Both rows power fold while the 60:40 split on the middle row allows the single seat, on the offside, to provide access to the rear doubles. With all seats in situ, luggage space is 333 litres with a further 90 litres available in the under bonnet hold where the charge leads can be stored. With all seats folded, luggage volume swells to 2,318 litres.

In terms of running costs, this two-wheel drive model has a given range of 349 miles (WLTP) and with the ability to accept 210kW charging where available, can go from 10% to 80% charge in 24 minutes. It is also fitted as standard with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) which allows customers to power 220V appliances.

The EV9 is also the first Kia vehicle to offer digital upgrades through the Kia Connect store which can be installed over the air and includes remote Smart Parking Assist, where the vehicle can automatically park itself with or without the driver inside.

This two-wheel drive model is priced at £64,245 and comes with the company’s established 7-year / 100,000 mile warranty. Current offers include 4.9% APR on PCPs and personal motor loans.