Test drive the Kia Niro PHEV - Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley

Kia launched its second generation Niro in July 2022 following on from the success of the first generation model launched in 2016. The car is an important one for Kia, sitting behind the Sportage as the company’s second best seller in the UK. The latest model range is all electrified, with self-charging hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric options available.

Review model is the plug-in hybrid, built on Kia’s third generation K-platform and is marginally longer, wider and higher than its predecessor. The car is more assertive in looks than its predecessor with the front end treatment stretching its visual width right out to the headlight units which sweep around to the edge of the front wings. Deep side panels add strength to the image while the rear roof spoiler caps the elongated taillights supporting the tapering roof line.

Power source in this plug-in hybrid is the company’s four cylinder 168bhp 1.6 litre GDi petrol engine which is paired with its 83kW electric motor and provides up to 38 miles all-electric range if previously mains charged. This provides a 0-60mph time of 9.8 seconds with a given top speed of 100mph.

On this mid-range ‘3’ specification, the car moves off silently at first with the engine announcing its presence as it cuts in before settling to a more refined note. Power is delivered to the front wheels through a six speed twin clutch gearbox, but low speed manoeuvring, including reversing is performed by the electric motor with Kia claiming a weight saving of 2.3kg.

Kia Niro plug-in hybrid.

The car drives very competently with the firm suspension relatively unforgiving over poor surfaces, but it maintains good poise through corners. Sharp steering adds to its appeal with excellent LED forward lighting providing good night time spread in both dipped and main beam settings. Auto-dip is standard. However, despite the generous area of the pillar mounted taillight assemblies, the flasher units are remote, located at bumper level.

For the driver, there is power adjustment only on that seat, but both front seats have heating elements as does the steering wheel. The clean lines of the dashboard are uninterrupted to include the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen as the dash tapers away towards the passenger side. Climate controls are located below the main display.

A noticeable upgrade from the launch of this model in 2022 is the replacement of the traditional T-bar gear select lever with a rotary control that is easier to use and better integrates into the centre console layout. Passenger space is also increased in this new model with excellent rear room for three adults and a useful boot area of 451 litres.

Standard driver assistance technologies include Forward Collision Avoidance with car, pedestrian and cyclist recognition, and Smart Cruise Control with stop and go functionality. Other standard equipment includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors with camera system.

Kia Niro plug-in hybrid. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley.

In terms of running costs, this plug-in version has a given fuel consumption to be ignored for practical reasons. The WLTP grading includes the initial all-electric drive, but with battery mainly depleted will give around 50mpg in mixed driving. With a CO2 emission of 21g/km, it is liable to 12%BIK.

The model reviewed is priced at £37,575 and is covered by Kia’s industry leading warranty of 7-years / 100,000 miles.