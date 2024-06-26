Test drive the Mazda2 Hybrid - Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley
While Toyota offers a 130ps model in its Yaris range, Mazda make do with the standard 116ps option of the 1.5 litre, three cylinder engine. Hybrid support comes from a 117.6 volt battery working in tandem with the engine through a pair of electric motor / generators giving maximum torque of 120Nm. This returns a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds with a top speed of 109mph.
The integral power split device enables the car to function in electric-only mode or in combination with the petrol engine. The Mazda retains Toyota’s CVT transmission which is closely supported by the electric input for smoother acceleration with reduced over-revving. This smooths performance, maintaining the quietness of the cabin and the overall quality of the vehicle while there is a choice of four different driving modes which can be selected to suit individual needs. Normal Mode provides the best balance of fuel economy, and performance, while the Power Mode increases the hybrid support for sharper acceleration. The Eco option improves fuel economy through engine management and refining air conditioning requirements. EV mode is full electric at speeds under 31mph and for a limited range.
On road, and the car confirms itself as a suitable adoption for the Mazda2 range, offering the combined quality of both parental companies. As in any small car, front space is the premium accommodation with rear room restricted for adults, particularly so over longer journeys. Interior quality is good with front sports seats providing excellent support. Sharp steering adds to the appeal with the knowledge of all-round disc brakes for competent stopping power.
The review vehicle was finished in Homura trim, just below the top Homura Plus specification and features LED light units all-round with auto dip function on the headlights. Driver assist technologies include Pre-crash safety system, Lane Tracing Assist, Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Parking Support Brake Function.
Driver information is on a 7-inch digital display which includes a hybrid system indicator while a central 9-inch colour screen provides clear access to infotainment and navigation with voice recognition.
This trim level features black cloth upholstery with manual adjustment on the front seats and black roof lining. Part of the £2,000 premium to move to Homura Plus will give a panoramic glass sunroof to open up the interior as well as a larger digital instrument panel mated to a head-up display.
In terms of running costs, the Mazda2 Hybrid on 17-inch wheels has a given fuel consumption of 67.3mpg, and with a CO2 emission of 97g/km is liable to a BIK rate of 24%. In Homura specification, it is priced at £27,280 and is in Group 14E for insurance. The model has the maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating and comes with a three year / 60,000 miles warranty.
