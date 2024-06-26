Test drive the Mazda2 Hybrid - Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mazda has introduced a self-charging hybrid model to expand the choice in its supermini line-up. The introduction of the hybrid is the result of a shared development partnership with Toyota and while the underlying structure is essentially Toyota, Mazda has revised the external styling to tease its appearance towards the Mazda corporate identity. This rework of the front and rear bodywork is a cost effective and successful move, allowing Mazda to integrate the hybrid option into its small car range.

While Toyota offers a 130ps model in its Yaris range, Mazda make do with the standard 116ps option of the 1.5 litre, three cylinder engine. Hybrid support comes from a 117.6 volt battery working in tandem with the engine through a pair of electric motor / generators giving maximum torque of 120Nm. This returns a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds with a top speed of 109mph.

The integral power split device enables the car to function in electric-only mode or in combination with the petrol engine. The Mazda retains Toyota’s CVT transmission which is closely supported by the electric input for smoother acceleration with reduced over-revving. This smooths performance, maintaining the quietness of the cabin and the overall quality of the vehicle while there is a choice of four different driving modes which can be selected to suit individual needs. Normal Mode provides the best balance of fuel economy, and performance, while the Power Mode increases the hybrid support for sharper acceleration. The Eco option improves fuel economy through engine management and refining air conditioning requirements. EV mode is full electric at speeds under 31mph and for a limited range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On road, and the car confirms itself as a suitable adoption for the Mazda2 range, offering the combined quality of both parental companies. As in any small car, front space is the premium accommodation with rear room restricted for adults, particularly so over longer journeys. Interior quality is good with front sports seats providing excellent support. Sharp steering adds to the appeal with the knowledge of all-round disc brakes for competent stopping power.

Mazda2 Hybrid. Matt Vosper Photography Ltd

The review vehicle was finished in Homura trim, just below the top Homura Plus specification and features LED light units all-round with auto dip function on the headlights. Driver assist technologies include Pre-crash safety system, Lane Tracing Assist, Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Parking Support Brake Function.

Driver information is on a 7-inch digital display which includes a hybrid system indicator while a central 9-inch colour screen provides clear access to infotainment and navigation with voice recognition.

This trim level features black cloth upholstery with manual adjustment on the front seats and black roof lining. Part of the £2,000 premium to move to Homura Plus will give a panoramic glass sunroof to open up the interior as well as a larger digital instrument panel mated to a head-up display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad