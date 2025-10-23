Test drive the new Ford Capri AWD - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Ford will not let its historic badges fade into memory. The latest Capri reintroduces the badge of what has become a cult classic. It now adorns a new generation electrified version, described by the company as a family sports coupé. The new model, launched at the end of 2024, was engineered in Europe at Ford’s continental development centres in Cologne, Germany and Lommel in Belgium. It is also manufactured in Cologne.

In appearance, the Capri is sitting in the compact SUV sector with its low stance and sloping rear roofline in some ways touching base with the original. The range is all-electric, available in a choice of two powertrains, 286PS rear-wheel drive and 340PS all-wheel drive. Compare this to the 162PS of the original high performance 2.8i Special.

Review choice is the all-wheel drive model in Premium specification with its 77kWh Extended Range battery giving a combined range of 346 miles. This returns a 0-62mph time of 5.3 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Space-wise, the cabin offers generous accommodation, in particular for those in the rear. The standard fit panoramic roof, standard for the UK market, provides an increase in headroom as well as the obvious light advantage. For the front seat passengers, the driver’s seat has 12-way power adjustment with memory while the passenger seat retains manual adjustment. Both are heated.

Ford Capri AWD. Photo Jim Mc Cauley.

Once you open the car, it’s ready to go which always leaves me uneasy. I feel the need to belt in and organise myself before pressing a start button. Initial forward movement is quite sharp with immediate response from the throttle, and I found it difficult to refine this to a smoother getaway. However, once on the move, the car relaxes and offers superior ride for its class. It also provides accurate steering feel adding to the confidence of the drive along demanding B-roads. For manoeuvring, it is fitted with front and rear parking sensors as well as rear view camera.

Selectable Drive Modes provide Range, Normal, Sport and Individual options permitting the driver to choose in terms of economy, performance and regenerative braking response.

For the driver, there is a compact information screen while the 14.6 inch infotainment screen dominates the front cabin with aircon controls readily accessed beneath. Standard driver assistance technologies include Pre-Collision Assist, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert with Active Braking, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

With a view to family use, cabin storage is excellent which includes a range of options in the large central storage console. The boot provides 567 litres, expanding to 1,505 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Ford Capri AWD. Photo Jim Mc Cauley.

With regards to running costs, this Extended Range Capri has a given combined energy consumption of 16.3 kWh / 100km, and on a 185kW 3-phase charger can go from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.

The car is priced at £56,185 with extras on the review model bringing this up to £60,335. These include the Driver Assistance Pack comprising of head-up display, lane management support and 360 degree camera at £1,300. The Heat Pump extra which maximises range in cold weather costs £1,050.

Ford warranty is three years / 60,000 miles and can be extended at cost to five years / 100,000 miles.