Working within the overall shape of the previous Prius, Toyota has dramatically realigned its image updating its appeal for a new generation of drivers. This fifth generation of the car that initiated the mass production of electrified cars over a quarter of a century ago now becomes the best looking and most powerful of all.

The change is dramatic in both styling and engineering with this plug-in hybrid variant exclusively offered in the UK and Europe. Sitting 50mm lower than before, Toyota’s ‘New Global Architecture’ C-platform carries a new 2.0 litre engine with an electric motor mounted on the front transaxle. Rated at 150bhp, the engine works in tandem with the 161bhp electric motor to offer a total system output of 220bhp. Compared to the 121bhp of the fourth generation model, the new Prius returns a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds and a given top speed of 110mph.

On road, and you drop into the seating position behind a smaller than usual steering wheel with a 7-inch digital instrument panel, sitting distant but comfortably in field of view. Other than that, interior layout is reassuringly practical with piano key switches for the climate control sitting below the infotainment screen.

Driving fully charged, progress is smoothly linear allowing sensible pace, given the available acceleration. On winding roads, the car maintains a refreshing agility thanks in part to its lower weight along with increased structural rigidity and improved rear-end suspension. Road insulation is generally good, but tyre noise is amplified on coarser surfaces.

The larger 13.6kWh battery enables regenerative boost for stronger acceleration and greater energy recovery, with the option to select one of three modes – gentle, medium and strong – allowing for up to 80% deceleration before the need for manual brake application. In addition to the pre-set Normal, Eco and Sport drive modes, powertrain, steering and air conditioning settings can be customised to suit.

The latest generation Toyota Safety Sense technology is standard in both specification levels and in addition to a full suite of ADAS driver support technologies, there is a new driver monitor camera that detects distraction or fatigue as well as an enhanced Road Sign Assist that includes excess speed alerts.

In electric-only mode, a range of up to 53 miles is achievable on cars running on 17-inch wheels. However, the optional 19-inch wheels see a significant drop to 44 miles. When parked up, a 3.5kW on-board charger can top up the battery from a standard 220V mains supply from zero to full in four hours. However, as the initial full charge is included for the official mpg figures, these prove unrealistic.

For the occupants, there is good 5-seater accommodation with excellent oddment storage and six USB charge points. Available in two grades, ‘Design’ features cloth upholstery, with faux leather in the slightly higher specified ‘Excel’ model.

Users can access smartphone navigation services wirelessly via Apple CarPlay or, using a wired connection, with Android Auto. The multimedia unit also includes a built-in web browser for music and video streaming or staying up to date with the latest news.

The new Prius range starts at £37,315 with up to 10-years / 100,000 mile warranty, dependant on servicing adherence. With a Co2 emissions of 12 g/km, the model is liable to 8% BIK.