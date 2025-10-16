Test drive the Volvo EX 30  - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

The Volvo EX 30 first saw light in its parent company’s native China in 2023. However, with an eye on world domination of electric cars, production has been added to Volvo’s Ghent factory in Belgium. The EX 30 becomes the third all-electric model to be built there along with the XC60 and XC 90. Volvo expects to sell only all electric vehicles by 2030, and the EX 30 compact SUV is the intended cornerstone of this commitment.

The new addition is available in three options – Single Motor, Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance. Review choice is the middle option, with the 69kWh battery increasing the range of the standard version’s 51kWh battery. This is rated at 200kW (272HP) giving constant maximum torque of 343Nm.

Accessing the car is via a credit card sized keycard which is applied to the B-post sensor. This not only opens the car, but also prepares it for driving. There is no additional switching and the car is ready to go with a twist on what can best be described as the redundant wiper stalk. Wiper controls are now on the push-button edge of the lights/flasher stalk. And that concludes your manual switching. All other controls, including the opening of the glove box are on the vertical central screen.

On road, and for a company that has been long associated with safety developments, it lacks a head-up display with the only speed notification on a small readout on the top right of the 12.3 inch central screen. With the rear mounted motor driving the rear wheels, 0-62mph is achieved in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 111mph. Smooth power delivery and ‘comfort chassis’ on this top spec ‘Ultra’ trim returns a satisfying drive in a vehicle that has strong family appeal. In addition, its compact 4.2 metre length and sharp steering response keeps it very much alive on challenging B-roads while throttle / braking can be adjusted to one pedal operation with auto braking on throttle lift-off.

Volvo EX30 Cloud Blue exterior.

As expected, this 5-star EuroNCAP vehicle comes with a full suite of ADAS driver support technologies as well as LED lights, Blind Spot Information System and Park Pilot Assist with 360 degree camera and 3D view.

For the front occupants, a steeply raked windscreen requires care on entry, with the front seats providing comfortable and fully supportive hold. Both front seats are heated and have power adjustment. Adjustable height front seatbelts add to both comfort and safety. Mirror adjustment on the central screen and central console mounted window switches are unnecessary irritations but the long door pull / armrest make grabbing open doors very convenient. Exterior door handles remain surface mounted pull types, maintaining the sensible solution.

In terms of living with the car, this Extended Range model has a given range of 296 miles bettering the standard model by almost 90 miles. Its 22kW on-board charger can charge from 10% to 80% in around 26 minutes. Electric energy consumption is given as 27.4kWh per 100 miles.

Volvo’s new EX 30 brims with character and the range opens at £31,500 with the top specified review model costing £41,860. It is in Group 37E for insurance, carrying a standard warranty of three years / 60,000 miles with optional extensions available.