Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arriving in style to offer competition to the established European manufacturers is the Chinese brand BYD. Its challenge in the all-electric family hatchback ‘C’ segment is the Dolphin, coming in at competitive pricing. The model is available in four different versions, depending on battery capacity and trim level, ranging from Active through Boost and Design to the top design specification.

The company emphasises its battery technology, stating that its LFP Blade battery, is a game changer for battery safety and durability. These are cobalt-free, and more resistant to extreme temperatures while they can also withstand more charge and discharge cycles with hardly any loss of capacity.

The range opening Active specification has a 44.9kWh battery with a 70kW (95ps) motor and is priced at £26,195 OTR. Using the same battery, the Boost model has a 130kW (176ps) motor and is priced at £27,195 OTR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A larger 60.4kWh battery pack is common to the top two models powering a 150kW (204ps) motor. Review model is the top of the range Design version adding a panoramic glass roof, VtoL power strip , privacy glass and wireless telephone charging over the equipment level of the Comfort model.

Byd Dolphin.

Driving on the demanding hill route at the motor industry’s Millbrook test complex, the Dolphin was impressively capable in terms of handling and ride comfort adding to its enticement of price and range. Power transfer is extremely quiet with little road noise, while initial acceleration from rest to 62mph is achieved in 7.0 seconds, more than adequate for a family hatchback. Top speed is governed to 99mph. Performance options include drive modes for Sport, Economy and Snow, in addition to the default Normal setting.

Design-wise, the company suggests that its side silhouette resembles the graceful lines of a leaping dolphin, but whatever your interpretation, its lines are pleasantly relaxed suggesting comforting acceptance. Inside, the cabin continues the friendly feel, with the driver’s small instrument panel mounted on the steering column, and the central 12.8 inch rotatable infotainment above the phone charge pad. A line of rotary switches includes the power switch for forward / reverse and park.

Accommodation is quite generous with substantial front seats featuring power adjustment and heating options. Rear seats provide excellent leg and shoulder room, while the boot accommodates 345 litres, extendable to 1,310 with the 60:40 rear seats folded. Around the cabin there are 20 storage pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driver support technologies include 360 degree panoramic cameras for manoeuvring, blind spot detection, hill descent control and traffic sign recognition. A full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also fitted to all vehicles including Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Departure Prevention with Emergency Lane Keeping Assist.

BYD Dolphin.