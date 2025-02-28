Used Electric Prices: Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Significant differences have emerged in sales figures released by CarGurus between internal combustion cars and comparable all-electric BEVs. The company is a leading automotive marketplace which shops, buys and sells used vehicles.

They have analysed the average price of BEVs that offer equivalent fuel-powered models from the last four years to determine which option offers the better value. Even though BEVs cost significantly more than the equivalent petrol / diesel models, they appear on the used car market on average 10% or £2,560 less. In addition, they have significantly fewer miles showing.

The study examined second-hand vehicle listings from the U.K.’s top 30 manufacturers, comparing those that offer standalone electric and comparable fuel-powered models. The brands with the greatest selection of listings fitting these criteria included Skoda, Mazda, VW, Jaguar, and Renault.

Of the models analysed by CarGurus, the BEV that presented the greatest value against its internal combustion engine (ICE) alternative was the 2021 Mazda MX-30, available for 28% less than the ICE alternative CX-30 (an average of £12,180 vs. £16,960 as of year-end 2024).

In addition to the 2021 generations, the 2024 Mazda MX-30 was on average 24% cheaper than the CX-30 (£19,580 vs. £25,743). Moving to more expensive models, the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace was 22% less than the F-Pace from the same model year (£25,629 vs. £33,012). Other examples include the 2022 Skoda Enyaq which was 19% less than the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq (£23,056 vs. £28,307).

Similarly, the 2021 Renault Zoe was 16% cheaper than the Clio, and the 2021 generations of Volkswagen’s ID.3 and ID.4 were on the market for an average 14% and 8% less than the respective 2021 generation Golf and Tiguan.

The research suggests that customers looking for the best value used cars should opt for a three to four-year-old EV, as this represents the sweet spot in terms of value for money versus the equivalent ICE model.

In addition, CarGurus explored the typical mileage of models listed on the platform and found that, on average, EVs had 18% fewer miles (equating to 3,252 miles) than the comparable ICE models, further adding to their appeal.

The greatest disparity was between the electric Volkswagen ID.3 vs. the combustion engine Golf, where the 2024 generation’s average mileage was 44% lower (2,860 vs. 5,151). Moreover, the average mileage of the 2024 Mazda MX-30 (1,794 miles) was 39% lower than the combustion engine CX-30 (2,921 miles), and the 2023 Skoda Enyaq had an average mileage of 9,219, vs. 12,794 on the Kodiaq of the same year, a 28% difference.

While the prices suggest good value for those in the market for a BEV, the lower value on the used car market is something that will influence the future residual value for the new owner. There is also the need to check the suggested range of the vehicle and charging potential, as generally speaking, newer vehicles will have improved distances between charging. Battery and powertrain warranty should also be checked along with service history as warranty may be service dependent. And, eating into the purchase price is the need for a home charger, which may add up to £1,500 to the asking price. CarGurus lists the best buys as the Tesla Model S (2014), BMW i3 (2013-2022), and Volkswagen e-Golf (2014-2020).