“Céilί House” recording in Coláiste Bhríde this Saturday

RTÉ Radio One’s “Céilί House” is being recorded in St Brigid’s College / Coláiste Bhríίde in Derry this Saturday, and everyone is very welcome to come along and bring a friend.

Hosted by the City’s CCÉ Baile na gCailleach for the second time in 18 months, the recording is taking place on Saturday, March 23, from 7pm.

It promises to be a fantastic night, with a stellar line up of Trad musicians and singers performing on stage.

Once the recording starts, there will be no admission to the auditorium, so audience members are advised to come along at 6.45pm.

Following the recording of “Céilί House” everyone is welcome to stay for the Seisún Mόr and light refreshments.

“Céilί House” is one of RTÉ Radio’s most popular programmes of Traditional Irish music and song.

Presenter Kieran Hanrahan and producer Aidan Butler travel the length and breadth of Ireland and beyond in search of a good session to bring each week to many loyal listeners.