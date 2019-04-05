Celebrate Record Store Day in Cool Discs

Next Saturday, April 13, is a significant date for music junkies all over the world - Record Store Day.

On Record Store Day, over 500 limited and exclusive releases are available on vinyl at participating Independent record shops only.

In Derry and the North West, Cool Discs, who have been involved from the beginning way back in 2008, will have many of the releases to choose from, which you will not find anywhere else.

The carefully chosen titles are pressed one time only and specifically for this day, which comes just once a year every April.

Lee Mason, owner of Cool Discs, said: “This is the biggest single day for Independent record stores, and is now our busiest day and weekend of the year.

“Record Store Day shines a light on record shops; it is a celebration of the culture of the bricks & mortar shop and our place in our local community.

“For those who may not know, RSD releases are very limited and are instant collectors items. In some cases as little as 150 will be pressed, so if you get one of those you truly will have a piece of music history in your hand.”

In Cool Discs on the day there will be raffles, prizes and freebies while stocks last to customers who spend £40 or more.

On the day, Cool Discs will also be sticking out some very rare vinyl and CDs – but you will have to browse the store for them.

Added Lee: “The shop will have a PA set up outside and whoever would like to sing a tune or two, recite some poetry, or say a few words will be welcome to do so.

“Already the shop has had some interesting artists expressing their interest, so we do expect this to be fantastic, who knows who might turn up!”

Cool Discs will open at 8.30am on Saturday, April 13.

If you are new to RSD there are some simple rules which can be viewed at www.cooldiscsmusic.com and the release’s at www.recordstoreday.co.uk