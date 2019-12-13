Christmas arrives at the NW Transport Hub with pop-up Craft Village market

Translink has announced that it is hosting a pop-up Craft Village Christmas Market in the recently refurbished North West Transport Hub tomorrow. Residents of the city’s Craft Village will set up shop in the Hub’s new re-purposed civic and community space.

The mini market will run on Saturday, December 14 from 10am – 5pm.

Visitors to the hub, will have the chance to explore the new re-designed transport facility and if they wish, purchase wares from local business and home-grown artists.

The Craft Village itself, located on Shipquay Street, is a city-centre shopping district which provides an eclectic mix of artisan craft shops, balconied apartments, and licensed restaurant and coffee shops.

Veronica Woods, Translink NI Railways Route Manager, said: “We are delighted to see Christmas arrive at the new North West Transport Hub, starting with this exciting Craft Village Christmas market. We hope seeing these stalls filled with local gems will inspire passengers and visitors in the Hub to support the City’s small businesses this Christmas by gift-shopping locally.”

The pop-up Craft Village Christmas Market marks the beginning of festive events programme at the North West Transport Hub.

Also scheduled for this Saturday is a John Bell Yoga Session (3pm – 4pm), a performance from the Foyle Deaf Association Sign Choir (4pm – 5pm), and the McDonald photo exhibition, which will showcase festive old pictures of the City from the local library collection.

A further special selection of activities will take place in the Hub’s community space during the countdown to Christmas all against a backdrop of a wintery ‘Thought Forest’ installation.

To find out more about Translink’s festive travel package visit www.translink.co.uk/christmas and if you are interested in hiring the community and civic space at the North West Transport Hub please contact northwesthub@turley.co.uk to find out more.