Mr and Mrs Claus with young helpers at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.Mr and Mrs Claus with young helpers at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.
11 pictures of Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall

There was a full house in St. Columb’s Hall on Sunday for the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market.
By Conor McClean
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT

Shoppers spent an enjoyable afternoon picking up some Christmas gifts and stocking fillers in the glorious surroundings of the historic venue.

Caitrin Kincaid, owner and designer of Cube Fun, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.

Caitrin Kincaid, owner and designer of Cube Fun, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean

There was a full house at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.

There was a full house at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean

Kevin and Sinead from Hippie Shades Tie Dye at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.

Kevin and Sinead from Hippie Shades Tie Dye at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean

Cube Fun, designed by Caitrin Kincaid, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3.

Cube Fun, designed by Caitrin Kincaid, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean

