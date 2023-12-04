11 pictures of Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall

There was a full house in St. Columb’s Hall on Sunday for the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market.
Shoppers spent an enjoyable afternoon picking up some Christmas gifts and stocking fillers in the glorious surroundings of the historic venue.
Caitrin Kincaid, owner and designer of Cube Fun, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean
There was a full house at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean
Kevin and Sinead from Hippie Shades Tie Dye at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean
Cube Fun, designed by Caitrin Kincaid, at the Derry Business Collective’s Christmas Market in St. Columb’s Hall, on Sunday December 3. Photo: Conor McClean