12 photographs of the Thyme to Sing choir performing in the Guildhall during the Christmas Craft Fair

The Thyme to Sing choir provided the festive entertainment in the Guildhall during the recent Christmas Craft Fair.
Visitors to the fair were treated to a broad seasonal repertoire as they browsed the stalls at the weekend.
1. The Thyme to Sing choir performing in the Guildhall during the recent Christmas Craft Fair.
The Thyme to Sing choir performing in the Guildhall during the recent Christmas Craft Fair. Photo: CMcC
