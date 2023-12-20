News you can trust since 1772
Brothers Tiernan and Aodhan telling Santa Claus that they have been good all year, during Monday's FDST Christmas Party.Brothers Tiernan and Aodhan telling Santa Claus that they have been good all year, during Monday's FDST Christmas Party.
13 festive photos from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust Christmas Party 2023 in Derry

Santa proved a big hit at the Foyle Down Sydrome Trust Christmas Party this year.
By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

Santa has a visit from Team Sandy during the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust's Annual Christmas Night Out on Monday.

Jonah Craig and family meeting Santa Claus.

GIRLS ALOUD!. . . . .Laura, Kathy and Lisa strike up a pose for Santa Claus.

Elias and his mum telling Santa he is on the nice list.

