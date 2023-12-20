13 festive photos from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust Christmas Party 2023 in Derry

Santa proved a big hit at the Foyle Down Sydrome Trust Christmas Party this year.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. Santa has a visit from Team Sandy during the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust's Annual Christmas Night Out on Monday.
2. Jonah Craig and family meeting Santa Claus.
3. GIRLS ALOUD!. . . . .Laura, Kathy and Lisa strike up a pose for Santa Claus.
4. Elias and his mum telling Santa he is on the nice list.
