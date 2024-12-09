16 great pictures from the Christmas Craft Fair and Winter Wonderland in Galliagh in Derry

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Ellie and Kelsey pictured with Santa and his helpers at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Ellie and Kelsey pictured with Santa and his helpers at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Daryl and his sons Ollie and AJ pictured with Santa at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Daryl and his sons Ollie and AJ pictured with Santa at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney