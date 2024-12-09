16 great pictures from the Christmas Craft Fair and Winter Wonderland in Galliagh in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:04 BST
Santa and a team of little helpers brought some festive magic as Galliagh Community Response’s Christmas Craft Fair and Winter Wonderland magically appeared over the weekend.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Ellie and Kelsey pictured with Santa and his helpers at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Daryl and his sons Ollie and AJ pictured with Santa at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Stall holders had a variety of gifts on sale at the Galliagh Community Christmas Craft Fair and Wonderland on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

