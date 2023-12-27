16 photographs of Steelstown Primary and Nursery’s Christmas nativity and carol service

Pupils at Steelstown Primary School warmed the hearts of parents, teachers and staff with a wonderful nativity play and carol service this Christmas.
Here is a selection of photographs taken at the school in the run up to Christmas.
1. Inn Keeper and Shepherds waiting for a call to take to the stage at Steelstown PS Nativity. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Children from Steelstown PS performing their Christmas Show last week.
3. STEELSTOWN NATIVITY. . . .Nursery shepherds have a well-earned rest with their lambs during the Nativity Play at Steelstown Primary School last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. The pupils from Primary 3 and 4, pictured before performing 'Little Angel gets her wings' at last week's Christmas celebrations in the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
