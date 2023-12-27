News you can trust since 1772
Mary cuddles the Baby Jesus during the Nursery Nativity Scene at Steelstown Primary School last week.

16 photographs of Steelstown Primary and Nursery’s Christmas nativity and carol service

Pupils at Steelstown Primary School warmed the hearts of parents, teachers and staff with a wonderful nativity play and carol service this Christmas.
Published 27th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Here is a selection of photographs taken at the school in the run up to Christmas.

Inn Keeper and Shepherds waiting for a call to take to the stage at Steelstown PS Nativity. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Children from Steelstown PS performing their Christmas Show last week.

STEELSTOWN NATIVITY. . . .Nursery shepherds have a well-earned rest with their lambs during the Nativity Play at Steelstown Primary School last week. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The pupils from Primary 3 and 4, pictured before performing 'Little Angel gets her wings' at last week's Christmas celebrations in the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

