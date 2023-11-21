News you can trust since 1772
28 photographs from St. Mary’s College’s fantastic Christmas fair

A fantastic festive treat was served up for hundreds of visitors to the St. Mary’s College Christmas Fair at the weekend.
By Conor McClean
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT

There were was something for everyone at the Yuletide craft fair with Santa Clause putting in a special appearance at Northland Road.

Sisters Angela Cassidy and Dolores MacFarland with their Knitted With Love knitwear at the St. Mary's College Christmas Fair. Photo: CmcC

Margaret Doran of Infused Glass at the St. Mary's College Christmas Fair. Photo: CMcC

Artist Sean McBride's work on display. Photo: CMcC

Shannon Loughrey with her Shan Crochet Designs at the St. Mary's College Christmas Fair. Photo: CMcC

